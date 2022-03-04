Trojena: what you need to know about Saudi Arabia's futuristic snow-filled mountain escape

Saudi Arabia is getting a new mountain tourism destination as part of it's Neom giga-project.

Launched by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday, Trojena will be the first major outdoor skiing destination in the GCC.

Located in the kingdom's highest mountain range, it is part of the country's $500-billion high-tech mega-city Neom in Tabuk, northwestern Saudi Arabia.

Trojena is designed to attract visitors, holidaymakers and winter sports enthusiasts from around the world. Here's what to expect when it opens in 2026.

Ski slopes, snowboarding and a bustling village

The futuristic year-round destination will be made up of six different districts: Gateway, Discover, Valley, Explore, Relax and Fun.

It's being billed as a place for professional and amateur skiers to hit the slopes, with runs of varying difficulty dotted across the mountain peaks, which tower up to 2,600 metres above sea level.

For apres-ski vibes, there will be a village on the mountain where visitors can find shops, cafes, restaurants and hotels.

Journeys to Trojena will begin in The Vault — a futuristic vertical village nestled within the mountains where, according to the developers, advanced architecture and technology “integrates reality with the virtual world”.

Trojena will be the first major outdoor skiing destination in the GCC. Photo: Neom

Skiers and snowboarders will be able to whizz across the mountain range and enjoy views over the Gulf of Aqaba coastline, the Red Sea and the distant desert dunes.

Travellers visiting Trojena will need to wrap up as the region has cooler year-round climes, with Tabuk typically averaging about 10ºC less than the rest of the country.

A man-made lake and ultra-luxury resorts

Trojena will be a year-round tourism destination with a man-made freshwater lake, mountain biking, water sports and more. Photo: Neom

As well as winter sports, Trojena will have a nature reserve, hiking routes, mountain biking trails and water sports that will take place on a sprawling man-made freshwater lake.

Visitors will be able to check into the ultra-luxury wellness resorts and high-end family-friendly hotels, including The Bow Hotel, which is said to be "an architectural masterpiece".

Developers say the destination is being built with the environment in mind. Design and construction will follow Neom's environmental principles, including minimising disruption to the local ecology and ensuring long-term sustainability. The tourist attraction will be made to coexist harmoniously with its surrounding natural landscape.

The kingdom's coolest place to live

Trojena will open in 2026 as part of Neom, Saudi Arabia's futuristic mega-city. Photo: Neom

Trojena will also be a new events destination in Saudi Arabia. A year-round calendar will have a variety of sports, arts, music and cultural festivals come to the region.

The destination is not only going to be for holidaymakers. It will also be one of the kingdom's coolest places to live, with more than 7,000 permanent residents expected to make it their home by 2030.

For those who want to live at the heart of the action, the Slope Residences are being constructed close to Trojena's ski slope and will be designed to blend into the mountain surrounds. Each luxury unit will offer unrivalled access for winter sports alongside uninterrupted views over the lake below.

