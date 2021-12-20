Dubai's Al Sufouh Beach named world's second-most eye-catching coastline

Dubai's Al Sufouh Beach has been named the second-most eye-catching beach in the world, as part of new research by luxury travel company Kuoni.

Niyama Private Island Beach in the Maldives took the top spot, closely followed by Al Sufouh Beach, also referred to as Secret Beach or Black Palace Beach.

"Dubbed as one of Dubai's hidden gems, this beach is a must-visit for those looking for fantastic views across the water as well as a glimpse of some of Dubai's most impressive buildings, the perfect spot for taking in a sunrise or sunset," said the report.

Bai Sao in Vietnam, Cape Drastis in Greece and Pensacola Beach in the US rounded out the top five, with spots from the UK, Hawaii, Italy, Thailand and the Philippines also making the top 10.

The study used eye-tracking technology to reveal where the world's most beautiful beaches were. To determine the rankings, a total of 61 destinations and beaches from around the globe were compiled using desk research, then a sample of 36 people were shown a series of images of different spots.

The eye-tracking software calculated the total number of times people looked at different destinations, and the average number of times someone looked at one area was recorded, alongside viewing durations.

The top 10 most eye-catching beaches around the world:

1. Niyama Private Island Beach, the Maldives

2. Al Sufouh Beach, Dubai, UAE

3. Bai Sao, Phu Quoc, Vietnam

4. Cape Drastis, Corfu, Greece

5. Pensacola Beach, Florida, US

6. Bamburgh Beach, Northumberland, UK

7. Numana Alta Beach, Italy

8. Railay Beach, Krabi, Thailand

9. Na Pali Coast, Kauai, Hawaii, US

10. Boracay White Beach, Philippines

The top 15 most eye-catching natural wonders

Through the same study, Kuoni also determined the world's most eye-catching natural wonders; landmarks forged by nature that the human eye is most drawn to.

A series of 50 images were gathered, and eye movements tracked, to compile a ranking of 15 spots.

Peyto Lake in Canada was crowned the most beautiful natural landmark, followed by Meeru Island in the Maldives and the Jurassic Coast in the UK.

Five of the top 15 hailed from North America, including Yosemite, El Yunque National Forest and the Grand Canyon.

Water-based natural wonders dominated the list, with lakes, caves and waterfalls among the winners.

A second spot from the Philippines – Puerto Princesa Underground River – made this list, too.

1. Peyto Lake, Canada

2. Meeru Island, Maldives

3. Jurassic Coast, UK

4. Yosemite, US

5. Lake Tekapo, New Zealand

6. Niagara Falls, Canada/US

7. Snowdon, Wales, UK

8. Puerto Princesa Underground River, Philippines

9. Marble Caves, Chile

10. El Yunque National Forest, Puerto Rico

11. Aurora Borealis, Iceland

12. Iguazu Falls, Argentina/Brazil

13. Lake Matheson, New Zealand

14. Phang Nga Bay, Thailand

15. Grand Canyon, US