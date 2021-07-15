Dubai to host naming ceremony for MSC Cruises's new flagship

The naming ceremony for MSC Cruises’s newest flagship, MSC Virtuosa, will take place in Dubai on November 27.

Organised in partnership with Dubai Tourism, DP World and Emirates airlines, the event will take place at Port Rashid and is a reflection of the growing importance of Dubai as a cruise destination. The naming ceremony will include live entertainment and performances, and guests from across the region. The occasion will be part of the celebrations surrounding the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.

Following the naming ceremony, MSC Virtuosa will depart for its maiden Gulf voyage on November 28, the first of a series of seven-night cruises with visits to the ports of Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas, Dammam in Saudi Arabia and Doha.

The latest addition to the MSC fleet takes her name from the Italian word virtuoso, a reference to the master craftsmen who created her. According to MSC, she is the most technologically and environmentally advanced cruise vessel ever deployed in the UAE.

A suite onboard the 'MSC Virtuosa'. Courtesy MSC Cruises

“Dubai has charted a strong and steady course to become a global tourism destination and preferred regional cruising gateway,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates.

“The milestone naming ceremony and maiden voyage of MSC Virtuosa from Dubai underscores the trust and confidence that the city has earned as a great partner for the cruise industry. We’ve leveraged our city’s world-class transport and tourism infrastructure, including with Emirates’ investment in a dedicated remote check-in facility at Port Rashid, to provide cruise operators and passengers the best possible experiences, with seamless sea-air connections and exciting Dubai itineraries during their transit.”

A 112-metre-long promenade with an LED sky dome acts as 'the social heart of the ship'. Courtesy MSC Cruises

MSC Virtuosa was delivered in February and is part of the company's Meraviglia-class vessels. The 19-deck cruise liner has a 112-metre-long promenade with an LED sky dome that acts as “the social heart of the ship”. Among its many entertainment options are fine-dining restaurants, boutiques, a spa and fitness centre, an aquapark and clubs for toddlers to teenagers. It will also be home to the world’s first humanoid robotic bartender.

“We are incredibly proud and honoured to hold the naming ceremony for our cherished flagship and masterpiece MSC Virtuosa in one of the world’s most sought-after travel destinations – Dubai," said Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises.

"This event assumes more significance due to the fact that it is part of the line-up of glorious events and activities taking place for the Year of the 50th and coincides with the region’s first World Expo, as well as truly celebrating Dubai as one of the favoured destinations for travellers from all over the world.”

Although the cruise industry has been particularly hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, MSC Cruises resumed operations in August 2020, and has implemented a series of safety protocols in co-operation with relevant national and regional health, transport and safety authorities throughout Europe.