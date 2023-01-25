Hyper-luxury and eco-friendly Desert Rock Resort makes progress in Saudi Arabia

Red Sea Global has shared new images of Desert Rock Resort, the hyper-luxury, eco-friendly 60-key mountain hotel, which is currently being built into desert cliffs. Hotel construction began in July 2021 and it is set to welcome guests later this year.

John Pagano, chief executive of Red Sea Global, shared images and a video showing construction progress at the resort, comprising 48 villas, 12 hotel rooms and state-of-the-art facilities cut into a mountain along the Red Sea coastline.

He says it has been designed to achieve the highest LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification level.

The hotel is one of two inland resorts opening as part of phase one of the Red Sea Project.

US firm Oppenheim Architecture is behind the design, and in a tweet from April last year, Pagano said the philosophy behind the design is "to build with the land, not on the land".

He added, "The architecture will be fully integrated into the rock to preserve its striking silhouette while providing guests with uninterrupted spectacular views."

“Desert Rock is one of the most dramatic desert landscapes in the world, which is why we wanted to use the architecture as a way to honour and respect it. By utilising natural materials and integrating the resort into the rock, guests can connect physically with the destination and experience Saudi Arabia’s stunning, natural beauty," said Chad Oppenheim, founder of Oppenheim Architecture, in 2021.

According to Red Sea Global, most roads leading into the resort will be "pushed to the edge of the main wadi" and tucked behind landscape mounds to minimise sound and light pollution.

The resort itself is designed in a way that will reduce energy consumption and regenerate native flora. It will feature remote destination dining areas, a spa and fitness centre, and a lagoon oasis.