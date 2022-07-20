Anantara to make debut in South America with new luxury eco-resort in Brazil

Anantara will open a new luxury eco-resort in Brazil, marking the hotel group’s foray into South America.

Anantara Mamucabo Bahia Resort is set to launch in Baixo, a region on the north coast of Bahia, the birthplace of samba and capoeira.

Designed as a refuge for nature lovers, the sustainably focused resort will open with 116 guest rooms, suites and pool villas that overlook crystal lagoons and lush foliage.

The Anantara resort in Bahia will have 116 guest rooms, suites and pool villas overlooking crystal lagoons and lush foliage

The five-star escape will be spread across 500,000 square metres and feature a design inspired by the surrounding natural beauty on what is one of the largest protected sandbanks in Brazil.

Vast landscaped gardens will be home to two outdoor swimming pools, a beach club and a water sports area. The main pool will have a multi-level waterfall design so that guests can choose whether they want to be in a more relaxed space, or sunbathe closer to the swimming pool.

Sports enthusiasts can work up a sweat on tennis and padel courts or get flexible on the yoga terrace and relaxation area. Children will be well looked after in the Anantara kids club which has its own play space set in a large open-air wooded area.

The resort will feature a design inspired by the surrounding natural beauty on what is one of the largest protected sandbanks in Brazil

The Anantara Spa will offer a range of treatments delivered in a space that evokes the tranquil character of the resort's small fishing village setting.

Guests checking in will be able to dine in three restaurants, with regional cuisine from Bahia, international fare and Brazilian dishes on the menus. A signature Asian restaurant is to take centre stage and offer fantastic views over the nearby Mamucabo river.

Set among 500,000 square metres of landscaped gardens, Anantara Mamucabo Bahia will offer sustainable luxury stays

“We are excited to announce the development of this future Anantara in Brazil, which will represent the brand’s debut on the South American continent. It is a part of the world we have been keen to expand Anantara’s footprint into and this exciting project represents the perfect opportunity,” said Dillip Rajakarier, chief executive of Minor Hotels, the parent company of Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas.

Construction on the resort is scheduled to begin next year with guests welcome for overnight stays in 2025.