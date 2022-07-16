Habitas AlUla launches three-day weekend wellness programme

Habitas AlUla is inviting guests to embrace the summer heat with new three-day wellness programmes.

The eco-hotel is collaborating with renowned health practitioners to develop packages including power yoga and HIIT fitness training, sunrise trail hikes and sound healing meditation under the stars.

“A variety of activity sessions throughout the season are inspired by natural elements and temperature to build endurance and reconnect inner strength,” the hotel says.

Participants can also experience Manal AlDowayan’s trampoline installation Now You See Me, Now You Don’t as part of their first day warm up. Taking place weekly from Thursday to Sunday, the programmes also allow time to visit local sites such Hegra, the first Unesco world heritage site in Saudi Arabia, and Elephant Rock, or guests can opt to stay put and relax at the resort’s infinity pool or Thuraya Wellness centre.

The wellness programmes include power yoga and HIIT fitness training. Photo: Kleinjan Groenewald.

Day one includes a welcome ceremony and an introduction to the programme and practitioner, followed by dinner.

Day two starts with an outdoor sunrise activity, a session on the trampolines and breakfast at Caravan by Habitas. An excursion to Hegra is followed by another activity session and a late lunch, before the day wraps up with a fire ceremony and meditation session.

Day three includes a canyon trail walk and meditation, breakfast, activity session, lunch and a visit to Elephant Rock, ending with stargazing and sound healing meditation.

The final day includes a walk and activity, followed by breakfast and a farewell ceremony.

Available from July 21 through to 25 September, the programme aligns with direct Dubai to AlUla flights.

The Summer Wellness Workshop includes a three-night villa stay, taxes, daily meals at Tama restaurant, the three-day wellness programme and a sunrise canyon hiking experience.

Workshops are bookable individually, in couples or for groups, with prices starting at $960 per person or $1,200 per couple.