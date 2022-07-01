Bulgari to open luxury villa resort in the Maldives — with private island residence

Luxury Italian brand Bulgari will open a new private island resort in the Maldives.

Scheduled to arrive in 2025, Bulgari Resort Ranfushi will be the newest addition to the Indian Ocean holiday hotspot and Bulgari Hotels & Resorts' 13th destination.

The Italian-designed, all-villa resort will be located on Raa Atoll, just a 45-minute sea plane ride from Male and its international airport.

Spread across 20 hectares with endless ocean views, the resort will have 33 beach villas with private pools, 20 overwater villas and an exclusive Bulgari Villa that's set on its own private island with uninterrupted ocean vistas.

An aerial view of Baa Atoll in the Maldives where Bulgari Resort Ranfushi is set to launch. Getty Images.

With a contemporary design fusing Italian architecture and hospitality with the heritage and attention to detail of one of the world's longest-running luxury jewellery houses, travellers can expect a Bulgari-influenced stay with a strong nod to the surrounding island destination.

Bulgari says there will also be a key focus on environmental sustainability and will create a new island designed to give the local bird population a place to safely nest.

“We are particularly proud to have secured such an extraordinary location for the new Bulgari Resort Ranfushi, as the Maldives are a key dreamy destination for our clients from all over the world,” said Jean-Christophe Babin, chief executive at Bulgari.

Castaway Michelin-starred dining

Bulgari Resort Ranfushi will be home to the brand's second Il Ristorante — Niko Romito restaurant. The Dubai outpost of the same name has two Michelin stars. Photo: Bulgari

The Bulgari Resort Ranfushi will have four gastronomic experiences, including Il Ristorante — Niko Romito. Curated by Chef Niko Romito, this upscale Italian twins with the outpost of the same name at Bulgari Resort Dubai, one of only two restaurants in the emirate to receive two Michelin stars in the recently launched Michelin Guide.

Chinese fine-dining will be on offer at Bao Li Xuan, sister restaurant of the two Michelin-starred restaurant at Bulgari Hotel Shanghai. La Spiaggia will serve Italian beach food and Hoseki, the one Michelin-starred Japanese concept originating in Bulgari Resort Dubai, is also scheduled for the resort.

The indoor pool at Bulgari Hotel Shanghai. Bulgari's Maldives resort will be the group's thirteenth destination. Photo: Bulgari

Relaxed glamour will be on the menu at the resort's Bulgari Bar, and there's also a spa, fitness centre, yoga pavilion and a private library.

Retail therapy can be found at the Bulgari boutique and La Galleria, a concept store where guests can find a selection of curated items from international designers.

Bulgari Hotels & Resorts Collection currently operates seven hotels around the world, with properties in cities including Dubai, Milan, London and Shanghai.

New openings are coming soon in the brand's home city of Rome and Tokyo next year, plus Miami Beach in 2025 and Los Angeles in 2026.