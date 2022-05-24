Radisson opens South Sudan's first internationally branded five-star hotel

Radisson Hotel Group has opened the first internationally branded five-star hotel in South Sudan.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Juba, in South Sudan’s capital, is in the heart of the business district, a 10-minute drive from Juba International Airport.

It features 154 rooms and suites, offering views of either the pool, city or White Nile river. Leisure facilities include a gym, outdoor pool and a wellness centre with a spa, sauna, Jacuzzi, steam bath and separate salons for men and women.

Radisson Hotel Group has made its debut in South Sudan with the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Juba. Photo: Radisson Blu Hotel Group

There are six bars and restaurants, including The Larder, which serves international cuisine, The Sports Bar, Pool & Grill and The Sky Lounge, which offers 360-degree-views of Juba from its location on the 13th floor.

"We are delighted to strengthen our presence in Central Africa by opening the doors to our first hotel in South Sudan and the country’s first five-star internationally branded hotel,” said Tim Cordon, area senior vice president, Middle East & Africa, Radisson Hotel Group.

“With the highest level of security measures in place for a comforting stay, its modern finishes and both business and leisure facilities, coupled with our renowned 'Radisson Hotels Yes I Can!' service and hospitality, we are confident the hotel will be a great addition to help promote the country’s hospitality offering.”

For business guests, the hotel offers the largest meeting facilities in the city, with three boardrooms, three more intimate meeting spaces and a ballroom that can accommodate up to 500 guests.

“In true Radisson style, my passionate team and I look forward to welcoming and making every moment matter for our guests and the community of Juba, in a hotel where safety and security are a top priority," said George Balassis, general manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Juba.

"With our abundance of inviting facilities, restaurants and bars, we are certain that our hotel will become their home away from home and the venue of choice for events and special occasions of all kinds.”