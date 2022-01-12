Boutique Ink Hotel opens at Dubai's Jaddaf Waterfront

Dubai’s Jaddaf Waterfront community is home to a new four-star hotel, Ink.

The five-storey boutique property offers 63 rooms, divided into standard and executive types, measuring either 23 square metres or 30 square metres. The smaller spaces can be interconnected. Free Wi-Fi and large floor-to-ceiling windows are a feature of all rooms, while the hotel also offers a rooftop swimming pool with views of the Dubai Creek, a pop-up gym and designated areas for pets.

Canal views from Ink Hotel, Dubai, at Jaddaf Waterfront

Sustainability is an important element in the Ink concept. Solar panels have been installed on the roof, staff uniforms are made from recycled plastic and amenities are crafted by L'Occitane, including organic soaps and bottles made from recycled plastic.

The hotel’s all-day dining restaurant Bistro by Ink offers a selection of ethical, organic tea bags from Pukka and collaborates with the local cafe roastery, Grandmother, to provide speciality coffee and treats.

The property is also home to the Swiss hospitality school HTMi Switzerland Dubai, and offers students an environment for experiential learning. Students reside on the campus at the boutique hotel and are encouraged to interact with guests. The institute's graduating students are offered a six-month internship programme where they work full-time for the hotel.

"At Ink Hotel, we are constantly in search of new challenges and aim to motivate everyone to pursue their dreams while staying young at heart,” says Judit Toth, general manager of Ink Hotel and business director of HTMi Switzerland Dubai.

“As a UAE home-grown brand, we understand the importance of collaborations with other local businesses and local talent, hence our tie-ups with the local cafe roastery Grandmother and providing a campus base to HTMi Switzerland Dubai.

“This empowers the students, our team and the guests to gain from new experiences and play an integral part in supporting the future of hospitality in the region. Likewise, our eco-friendly practices promote new ways of experiencing sustainable hospitality in hopes of inspiring guests to care for the environment in the same way it cares for us.”