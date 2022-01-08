Avani Muscat: Oman's newest hotel opens in the sultanate

Oman's newest hotel has opened in Muscat.

Avani Muscat Hotel is now welcoming guests to spend the night. The 161-room Avani Muscat is the hotel brand's first property in the sultanate.

Located in Seeb to the west of the capital, it's about a 15-minute drive from Muscat International Airport, making it a good choice for those considering flying in for a short break or weekend getaway from the UAE.

Stylish rooms and apartments incorporate a modern vibe with coastal colours and either city or pool views. There's also lots of traditional Omani touches throughout to ensure guests retain a sense of location.

The nearly 100-square-metre, two-bedroom apartments sleep up to five adults and one child, meaning there's room for even bigger groups.

A room at the Avani Muscat, Oman's newest hotel. Photo: Avani / Facebook

Guests checking-in will be able to tuck into authentic local flavours at Trisis, the hotel's all-day dining restaurant which also serves a wide selection of international dishes. Light bites and coffees or grab-and-go snacks are available in the Pantry, while those lounging by the courtyard pool can order drinks and snacks from Patio Bar.

The AvaniSpa offers a place to unwind, with a menu featuring a blend of traditional Omani treatments, with techniques inspired from around the world. AvaniFit will appeal to those who like to work out when they travel, with a well-equipped gym and personal trainers on-hand to put guests through their paces.

Little ones can head to AvaniKids Club where there's games, arts, crafts and more. It's open for all children aged 4 to 11, and babysitting is also offered.

The new hotel is also home to a 1,000-square-metre ballroom and eight meeting rooms, ideal if event planning is on your agenda.

Trisis serves local Omani dishes and international cuisine. Photo: Avani / Facebook

Connected to Al Araimi Boulevard mall, the hotel is a good choice for those seeking some retail therapy. The mall also has a wide choice of dining outlets and a multi-screen cinema. Nearby, guests can visit the largest aquarium in the Middle East, the Oman Aquarium, home to more than 30,000 marine animals.

Seeb Souq, right on the harbour front, is also not too far away and offers visitors a glimpse of Oman's traditional authenticity, with colourful market stalls manned by friendly locals and piled high with fruit, spices and more. Beach aficionados will also enjoy Seeb's coastlines, which offer the best beach life north of Salalah.

Celebrating its Omani debut, Avani's opening offer gives travellers 20 per cent off room rates when they book a stay this month, with rates from only Dh267 per night.

Avani Muscat, opposite Boulevard Mall, Seeb, Muscat; www.avani.com