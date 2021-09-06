Jumeirah Maldives to open in the holiday hotspot on October 1

A new island holiday destination is set to open in the Maldives.

Located on Olhahali island in the North Male Atoll, Jumeirah Maldives is a luxury all-villa resort that will welcome guests from October 1.

Owned by Dubai’s Jumeirah Group, the name behind the UAE’s seven-star Burj Al Arab, the resort is easily reachable by speedboat or via a short seaplane ride from Male International Airport.

The intimate resort has 67 beach and overwater villas, from one to three-bedroom accommodation. Each duplex villa offers impressive views of the surrounding Indian Ocean, a private infinity pool and sundeck, and a spacious shaded rooftop terrace that is ideal for dining al fresco.

Bathed in natural light with oversized windows, the contemporary villas have skylight openings, sand-coloured soft furnishings and a neutral palette that ensures the focus remains very much on the surrounding nature. A sense of location is garnered through the use of local artworks and traditional handicrafts.

When it comes to dining at Jumeirah Maldives, Kayto serves up flavours from Peru and Japan with a Nikkei-style open kitchen that makes a great centrepiece.

Shimmers offers Greek and Mediterranean cuisine by the beach, which offers spectacular views of the sunrises with chilled out tunes thanks to a resident DJ and regular live music sessions. Cafe Lounge is for coffee lovers while Glow is an oceanfront all-day dining restaurant.

Talise Spa is also set to open at the resort. Inviting guests in for some island relaxation, it has six overwater treatment rooms, daily yoga classes and a wide choice of wellness therapies that come accompanied by the soothing sounds of the ocean.

Underwater photography and night-time submarine tours

Jumeirah Maldives offers guests unlimited access to the surrounding Indian Ocean. Photo: Unsplash / Ishan See from the Sky

If a more active holiday is what you prefer, the resort offers a variety of water sports, volleyball, billiards and tennis. Families will enjoy the children’s water park and indoor play area, and there’s also an outdoor cinema where guests can settle down to enjoy movies under the stars.

An underwater photography experience awaits anyone keen to get close to the immense array of marine life that the Maldives, in particularthe North Male Atoll, is famed for. With colourful coral, deep wrecks and feeding manta rays, Padi calls the atoll "a diving wonderland". For a memorable experience, try a night voyage submarine tour through the underwater world after sunset.

For anyone keen to find out more about the island and its natural surroundings, expert staff can guide guests through coconut tree planting and coconut oil making sessions.

The Maldives is a good place to visit year-round thanks to its tropical climate. The archipelago is open to tourists and is also listed on Abu Dhabi's green list, so there's no quarantine for vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers that return from the islands.

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

