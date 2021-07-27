A look inside the new Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah

Crowne Plaza has opened its latest hotel in Dubai’s Jumeirah 1.

The property’s 252 rooms and suites offer views of the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai skyline or Jumeirah beach, with 32 connecting rooms aimed at families. Its location, in the heart of Jumeirah 1, offers guests easy access to Dubai’s primary business and leisure centres.

As part of a new global strategy, Crowne Plaza is focusing on creating hotels that facilitate connectivity and productivity, where guests can seamlessly move between work time and downtime. It has launched the Plaza Workspace, a new take on the traditional hotel lobby, where guests can work, enjoy a coffee over a business meeting or socialise with friends.

A guest room in the Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah. Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah

Designed for guests that are “more digital, more mobile and more connected than ever before”, Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah offers a range of tech-focused amenities, including USB outlets and unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, and Chromecast televisions in the guest rooms.

After a hard day’s work, guests can avail of IHG’s Sleep Advantage programme, which includes plush bedding, pillow menus, aromatherapy sprays, sustainably sourced amenities and a bedtime ritual guide.

The hotel is the site of four dining concepts. In addition to The Plaza, which includes a coffee lounge and co-working spaces, there is Cuisines, an all-day dining restaurant; Ginger, which serves pan-Asian cuisine; and The Docks, a classic British pub.

Cuisines, the all-day dining restaurant at Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah. Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah

A swimming pool is located on the hotel’s rooftop, and a fully equipped gym is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Wellness facilities also include five spa treatment rooms, a whirlpool, a Moroccan bath and sauna.

“With the hospitality industry finally getting back on its feet, it is a pleasure to be opening the Crowne Plaza brand in the Jumeirah 1 area,” says Joseph Karam, cluster general manager, Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah and Crowne Plaza Dubai Deira.

“Globally, we are completely transforming the brand as we build hotels of the future with flexible design and innovation that modern travellers crave. The location of the hotel is the perfect midway point for guests to experience all aspects of Dubai, and we look forward to being a key player in the industry.”

