Cosquer Cave: Virtual exhibit of famed prehistoric site to open in Marseille

A virtual exhibit of one of France’s most famous prehistoric sites the undersea Cosquer Cave is opening after concerns the main site could be lost to rising tides.

From today, visitors to the port city of Marseille will be able to see the Cosquer Mediterranee, a replica of the 30,000-year old site.

READ MORE Climate change is destroying the world's oldest cave art

The visual and audio “experience” features copies of the prehistoric paintings that made the cave internationally famous.

The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, in deep waters off the Marseille coastline.

Years in the making, the exhibit allows the public to explore the cave, of which only 20 per cent currently remains accessible on foot.

Officials say the cave's remaining dry areas are under threat of being flooded because of the effects of climate change.

The cave is notable for its distinct artworks, with Venus figurines and negative handprints among the artistic expression on its walls.

It is thought to have become inaccessible on foot some 9,000 years ago and "has remained untouched by human activity for around 20,000 years", according to Cosquer Mediterranee.