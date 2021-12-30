AlUla will ring in the New Year with a candlelit concert

AlUla is hosting a candlelight concert to ring in the New Year.

The musical performance will take place at the Unesco World Heritage site of Hegra on Friday and will be illuminated by hundreds of “high-tech” candles that cast an evocative light over the archeological site.

This is the first time that the site, which is located 20 minutes from the city of AlUla, will host an intimate musical performance of this kind.

Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first Unesco World Heritage Site. Photo: Discovery Channel

The event is being produced by live entertainment group Balich Wonder Studio, which specialises in large-scale ceremonies, events and shows around the world. It has worked on Olympics opening and closing ceremonies, as well as the Dubai World Cup show, UAE National Day celebrations and the Riyadh Season opening parade, among other high-profile events.

The performance will consist of a range of musical styles, including classic compositions, contemporary, Arab, movie soundtracks and revised takes on pop music, courtesy of the Stefan Lombard ensemble, which combines the piano, violin, cello and oud.

More than 500 electric candles will contribute to the ambience, exuding four times the brightness of wax candles and casting graphic light patterns that blend with the forms of the archeological site. These candles do not burn or melt, but offer the same colour, warmth and flickering movement of a real flame.

This latest event is part of AlUla Moments Season, a programme of events that includes Winter At Tantora, the kingdom’s first music and arts festival. Running until February 12, the festival includes star-studded concerts, adventurous activities and immersive heritage experiences, including performances by Andrea Bocelli and Omar Khairat.