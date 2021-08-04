Peru's Machu Picchu is actually 20 years older, new study finds

A new study of the world-famous Inca citadel of Machu Picchu has led scientists to believe the Unesco World Heritage Site is at least 20 years older than previously thought.

For many years, historians have assumed the site in south Peru was built some time after 1438 AD. This was based primarily on 16th-century Spanish accounts from their conquest of the region.

But now, new radiocarbon dating techniques carried out at the site suggest the citadel was occupied from around 1420 AD, almost two decades earlier.

"This is the first study based on scientific evidence to provide an estimate for the founding of Machu Picchu and the length of its occupation," said Richard Burger, a professor of anthropology at Yale University who led the research.

Machu Picchu was believed to have been built as a palace for Inca emperor Pachacuti. Getty Images

“The results suggest that the discussion of the development of the Inca empire based primarily on colonial records requires revision.”

Burger and his team used accelerator mass spectrometry (AMS) dating of human remains to come to the conclusion. The team looked at 26 individuals from cemeteries at Machu Picchu that were recovered from the site during excavations in 1912.

The findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Antiquity.

Voted one of the New Seven Wonders of the World in 2007, Machu Picchu was declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco in 1983. A hugely popular tourist destination, it received more than half a million visitors a year before the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2017, Peruvian authorities sought to protect the site by introducing ticketed time slots to control the flow of visitors at the settlement.

Perched between two mountains, the site is made up of roughly 200 stone structures, which include remains of a ceremonial bathhouse, temples, granaries and aqueducts.

Believed to have been built as a palace for Inca emperor Pachacuti, it was abandoned around 1572 AD as a consequence of the Spanish invasion of Inca lands. The site was not found by the colonisers, although it was always known to the locals, until American explorer Hiram Bingham brought it to international attention in 1911.

In October 2020, the site opened to the public for the first time after months of closure owing to the pandemic. Its first visitor was a Japanese tourist who was stranded in Peru.

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The Gentlemen Director: Guy Ritchie Stars: Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant Three out of five stars

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

The Disaster Artist Director: James Franco Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogan Four stars

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League last-16, second leg: Real Madrid 1 (Asensio 70'), Ajax 4 (Ziyech 7', Neres 18', Tadic 62', Schone 72') Ajax win 5-3 on aggregate

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

