Spain changes travel rules for unvaccinated travellers

The Spanish government has announced changes to its travel restrictions, allowing tourists who are unvaccinated to visit the country.

Under previous rules, people arriving in Spain were required to show proof that they had received at least two doses of an approved Covid-19 vaccine.

But the changes made by Spanish authorities mean that anyone who can provide proof they have recovered from the disease in the past six months will also be eligible to travel.

The move to accept recovery certificates is a major boost to the country's tourism industry before the busy summer period.

Travellers must also fill in a health control form — the Spanish equivalent of a passenger locator form — before travelling to Spain.

Children under the age of 12 are not required to show proof of vaccination or show their Covid recovery status.

Last month, Spain announced the requirement for children aged between 2 and 17 to be fully vaccinated to enter the country would be dropped.

The UK Foreign Office has now reflected these changes on its website in its guidance which states that British travellers “can now enter Spain by presenting documentation that certifies they have recovered from Covid-19 infection in the last six months”.

The Foreign Office writes: “If you are travelling from the UK to Spain for tourism purposes, are not fully vaccinated but have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months, you can also use a medical certificate or recovery record to prove your Covid-19 status on entry to Spain.

“There are some different entry requirements for children under 12 years old and those aged 12 to 17 inclusive.”

It comes as Spain accepted plans from the EU to move to a system that recognises individuals rather than their country of origin.