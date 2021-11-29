UK red list: which countries are on Omicron travel ban list?

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

Coronavirus travel restrictions are being updated in the UK after the Omicron mutation moved out of southern Africa, with confirmed cases in Europe, Hong Kong and Canada.

The updated guidance, brought in for England but also being followed by Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, kicks in at 4am UK time (8am UAE) on November 30.

Back come mandatory PCR tests and self-isolation rules, and a revived red list of countries with enhanced restrictions.

Which countries are on the red list?

Angola

Botswana

eSwatini

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

South Africa

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Where has the Omicron variant been confirmed?

On the eve of the new red list becoming effective, there were confirmed cases in:

Austria

Australia

Belgium

Botswana

Canada

Hong Kong

South Africa

Switzerland

Israel

Italy

UK

England travel rules for the fully vaccinated

Fully vaccinated people entering England from non-red list countries have to:

self-isolate

take a PCR test before the end of day 2 after you arrive.

can only leave self-isolation if the PCR test result is negative

READ MORE Couple who fled Omicron quarantine arrested

Before travelling, passengers must book and pay for the PCR test, to be taken before the end of day two after arrival.

In the 48 hours before arrival, they must also complete a passenger locator form.

PCR tests can be purchased from private providers. Free NHS tests are not valid.

If a test result is positive, you must self-isolate for 10 full days. The day of the test is day zero.

If a PCR result is unclear, the passenger must self-isolate for 10 full days.

Do I need a PCR test for travel?

All travellers, whether vaccinated or not, have to take a PCR test two days after arriving in England.

Lateral flow tests will not be allowed from November 30.

Making post-arrival PCR tests compulsory will cost the average family about £200 ($272) per trip.

England travel rules from red-list countries

If a country is on the red list, the 10-day hotel quarantine, at a cost of £2,285 ($3,137) per person, still applies. This includes two Covid-19 tests to be taken on day two and day eight.

Travellers must also take a pre-departure test at least three days before travel and a passenger locator form must be filled in at least 48 hours before setting off.

People arriving from red list countries, who are not UK residents or Irish citizens, will not be allowed into the country.

Those who are eligible for entry arriving from these places will have to book, pay for and self-isolate in a government-approved hotel for 10 days.

England's travel rules for the not fully unvaccinated

Before you travel to England you must:

take a Covid-19 test, to be taken in the 3 days before you travel to England.

book and pay for a PCR test, to be taken before the end of day two after arrival.

In the 48 hours before travel, complete a passenger locator form.

After arriving in England:

quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 full days.

take the already booked PCR tests.

You must take the first test on or before day two and a second test on or after day eight. The day you arrive is day zero.

When is the next travel update?

The next update to England's travel system is expected in three weeks' time.

That takes us to mid-December and it is likely any changes made then will stay in force for Christmas.

What are the travel rules for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

The other parts of the UK have at times followed different avenues to England when it comes to deciding travel rules.

All four nations are currently following the same rules.