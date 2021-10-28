UK travel red list update: final seven countries removed

All remaining countries on the UK government's red list for international travel will be removed, it has been announced.

Latin American countries Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela will be taken off the list at 4am on November 1.

Arrivals from these nations will no longer need to spend 11 nights in a government-approved quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285 ($3,154).

The measures covering England were announced by Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Twitter.

The Welsh Government confirmed that it will adopt the same changes in the red list and vaccine recognition. No announcement has been made by the devolved administrations in Scotland or Northern Ireland, but in recent months they have mirrored Westminster’s changes to travel rules.

“We will keep the red list category in place as a precautionary measure to protect public health and are prepared to add countries and territories back if needed, as the UK’s first line of defence,” Mr Shapps said.

From Monday, the government will recognise coronavirus vaccines for arrivals from more than 30 countries and territories, including Peru and Uganda.

The end of hotel quarantine across the UK will bring it into line with much of Europe.

The policy was introduced as part of measures to reduce the risk from arriving travellers infected with coronavirus.

But it has been blamed for contributing to UK travel firms struggling to recover from the pandemic.

Karen Dee, chief executive of the Airport Operators Association, said the announcement was a “significant step forward to normalising international travel and should give people confidence to book”.

“Ultimately, we need to return to a situation similar to prior to the pandemic, in which people can travel without further tests or forms to fill out," she said.

“The UK and devolved governments should aim for this as soon as is safely possible.”

Clive Wratten, head of the Business Travel Association, said: “The removal of all countries from the red list is appreciated.

“However, the lurking threat of further introductions to this list and the continued existence of quarantine hotels means that it does not give travellers the confidence that they need.”

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said there was “no justification” for the use of hotel quarantine.

“There have been no new variants of concern since May and countries are now learning that blanket border measures, such as blocking whole countries, don’t work," he said.

“The best approach is to check for an individual’s vaccine status and ensure they are up to date if they want to travel without restrictions.

“It’s encouraging that the UK government have finally cottoned on to this.”