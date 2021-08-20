Abu Dhabi Green List: Austria added in latest update

Abu Dhabi made a small update to its Green List of countries from where residents of the capital can return without needing to quarantine on arrival.

After updating the list with Ireland, Malta and Sweden and removing the Maldives and the US on Monday, Austria is the latest addition. The new rules came into effect on Friday at midnight.

Since the previous update earlier in the week, six destinations were removed from the Green List, including the US, where Covid-19 cases have been escalating. Holiday hotspot the Maldives had also been taken off the list, as were Armenia, Austria, Israel and Italy.

Travellers coming from destinations on the Green List do not need to quarantine in the UAE capital.

Anyone flying into Abu Dhabi from a country not on the list must follow the current isolation rules, which include wearing an electronic wrist tracker.

Quarantine rules apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers, however, the length of quarantine for unvaccinated people has recently been shortened to 10 days from 12. The rules now apply to tourists, as well as residents.

Which destinations can I travel from without quarantine?

Albania

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

China

Czech Republic

Germany

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

New Zealand

Poland

Republic of Ireland

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

Ukraine

There are now 29 destinations on Abu Dhabi's travel Green List. Originally published in December, the list includes destinations dependent on the latest developments regarding Covid-19 protocols, guidelines and cases numbers. The most recent change took place on Friday.

