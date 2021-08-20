Abu Dhabi Green List: Austria added in latest update

Abu Dhabi made a small update to its Green List of countries from where residents of the capital can return without needing to quarantine on arrival.
After updating the list with Ireland, Malta and Sweden and removing the Maldives and the US on Monday, Austria is the latest addition. The new rules came into effect on Friday at midnight.
Scroll through the gallery above to see which countries are currently on Abu Dhabi's Green List.
Since the previous update earlier in the week, six destinations were removed from the Green List, including the US, where Covid-19 cases have been escalating. Holiday hotspot the Maldives had also been taken off the list, as were Armenia, Austria, Israel and Italy.
Travellers coming from destinations on the Green List do not need to quarantine in the UAE capital.
Anyone flying into Abu Dhabi from a country not on the list must follow the current isolation rules, which include wearing an electronic wrist tracker.
Quarantine rules apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers, however, the length of quarantine for unvaccinated people has recently been shortened to 10 days from 12. The rules now apply to tourists, as well as residents.
Which destinations can I travel from without quarantine?
- Albania
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahrain
- Belgium
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- China
- Czech Republic
- Germany
- Hong Kong (SAR)
- Hungary
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Moldova
- New Zealand
- Poland
- Republic of Ireland
- Romania
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan, Province of China
- Ukraine
There are now 29 destinations on Abu Dhabi's travel Green List. Originally published in December, the list includes destinations dependent on the latest developments regarding Covid-19 protocols, guidelines and cases numbers. The most recent change took place on Friday.
Quarter-final
UAE v Australia, Friday, 8pm, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
Quarter-final
UAE v Australia, Friday, 8pm, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
Quarter-final
UAE v Australia, Friday, 8pm, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
Quarter-final
UAE v Australia, Friday, 8pm, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
Quarter-final
UAE v Australia, Friday, 8pm, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
Quarter-final
UAE v Australia, Friday, 8pm, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
Quarter-final
UAE v Australia, Friday, 8pm, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
Quarter-final
UAE v Australia, Friday, 8pm, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
Quarter-final
UAE v Australia, Friday, 8pm, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
Quarter-final
UAE v Australia, Friday, 8pm, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
Quarter-final
UAE v Australia, Friday, 8pm, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
Quarter-final
UAE v Australia, Friday, 8pm, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
Quarter-final
UAE v Australia, Friday, 8pm, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
Quarter-final
UAE v Australia, Friday, 8pm, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
Quarter-final
UAE v Australia, Friday, 8pm, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
Quarter-final
UAE v Australia, Friday, 8pm, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri: 'I want my sons' generation to learn what my father taught me'
Nick Wesbter: What is aflaj – the ancient desert irrigation system used in Al Ain?
Anna Zacharias: Al Ain Palace Museum hosts classes in lost Emirati arts
Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri: 'I want my sons' generation to learn what my father taught me'
Nick Wesbter: What is aflaj – the ancient desert irrigation system used in Al Ain?
Anna Zacharias: Al Ain Palace Museum hosts classes in lost Emirati arts
Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri: 'I want my sons' generation to learn what my father taught me'
Nick Wesbter: What is aflaj – the ancient desert irrigation system used in Al Ain?
Anna Zacharias: Al Ain Palace Museum hosts classes in lost Emirati arts
Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri: 'I want my sons' generation to learn what my father taught me'
Nick Wesbter: What is aflaj – the ancient desert irrigation system used in Al Ain?
Anna Zacharias: Al Ain Palace Museum hosts classes in lost Emirati arts
Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri: 'I want my sons' generation to learn what my father taught me'
Nick Wesbter: What is aflaj – the ancient desert irrigation system used in Al Ain?
Anna Zacharias: Al Ain Palace Museum hosts classes in lost Emirati arts
Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri: 'I want my sons' generation to learn what my father taught me'
Nick Wesbter: What is aflaj – the ancient desert irrigation system used in Al Ain?
Anna Zacharias: Al Ain Palace Museum hosts classes in lost Emirati arts
Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri: 'I want my sons' generation to learn what my father taught me'
Nick Wesbter: What is aflaj – the ancient desert irrigation system used in Al Ain?
Anna Zacharias: Al Ain Palace Museum hosts classes in lost Emirati arts
Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri: 'I want my sons' generation to learn what my father taught me'
Nick Wesbter: What is aflaj – the ancient desert irrigation system used in Al Ain?
Anna Zacharias: Al Ain Palace Museum hosts classes in lost Emirati arts
Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri: 'I want my sons' generation to learn what my father taught me'
Nick Wesbter: What is aflaj – the ancient desert irrigation system used in Al Ain?
Anna Zacharias: Al Ain Palace Museum hosts classes in lost Emirati arts
Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri: 'I want my sons' generation to learn what my father taught me'
Nick Wesbter: What is aflaj – the ancient desert irrigation system used in Al Ain?
Anna Zacharias: Al Ain Palace Museum hosts classes in lost Emirati arts
Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri: 'I want my sons' generation to learn what my father taught me'
Nick Wesbter: What is aflaj – the ancient desert irrigation system used in Al Ain?
Anna Zacharias: Al Ain Palace Museum hosts classes in lost Emirati arts
Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri: 'I want my sons' generation to learn what my father taught me'
Nick Wesbter: What is aflaj – the ancient desert irrigation system used in Al Ain?
Anna Zacharias: Al Ain Palace Museum hosts classes in lost Emirati arts
Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri: 'I want my sons' generation to learn what my father taught me'
Nick Wesbter: What is aflaj – the ancient desert irrigation system used in Al Ain?
Anna Zacharias: Al Ain Palace Museum hosts classes in lost Emirati arts
Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri: 'I want my sons' generation to learn what my father taught me'
Nick Wesbter: What is aflaj – the ancient desert irrigation system used in Al Ain?
Anna Zacharias: Al Ain Palace Museum hosts classes in lost Emirati arts
Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri: 'I want my sons' generation to learn what my father taught me'
Nick Wesbter: What is aflaj – the ancient desert irrigation system used in Al Ain?
Anna Zacharias: Al Ain Palace Museum hosts classes in lost Emirati arts
Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri: 'I want my sons' generation to learn what my father taught me'
Nick Wesbter: What is aflaj – the ancient desert irrigation system used in Al Ain?
Anna Zacharias: Al Ain Palace Museum hosts classes in lost Emirati arts
Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979
Education: UAE University, Al Ain
Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6
Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma
Favourite book: Science and geology
Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC
Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.
Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979
Education: UAE University, Al Ain
Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6
Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma
Favourite book: Science and geology
Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC
Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.
Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979
Education: UAE University, Al Ain
Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6
Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma
Favourite book: Science and geology
Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC
Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.
Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979
Education: UAE University, Al Ain
Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6
Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma
Favourite book: Science and geology
Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC
Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.
Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979
Education: UAE University, Al Ain
Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6
Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma
Favourite book: Science and geology
Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC
Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.
Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979
Education: UAE University, Al Ain
Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6
Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma
Favourite book: Science and geology
Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC
Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.
Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979
Education: UAE University, Al Ain
Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6
Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma
Favourite book: Science and geology
Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC
Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.
Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979
Education: UAE University, Al Ain
Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6
Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma
Favourite book: Science and geology
Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC
Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.
Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979
Education: UAE University, Al Ain
Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6
Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma
Favourite book: Science and geology
Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC
Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.
Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979
Education: UAE University, Al Ain
Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6
Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma
Favourite book: Science and geology
Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC
Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.
Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979
Education: UAE University, Al Ain
Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6
Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma
Favourite book: Science and geology
Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC
Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.
Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979
Education: UAE University, Al Ain
Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6
Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma
Favourite book: Science and geology
Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC
Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.
Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979
Education: UAE University, Al Ain
Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6
Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma
Favourite book: Science and geology
Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC
Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.
Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979
Education: UAE University, Al Ain
Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6
Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma
Favourite book: Science and geology
Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC
Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.
Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979
Education: UAE University, Al Ain
Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6
Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma
Favourite book: Science and geology
Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC
Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.
Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979
Education: UAE University, Al Ain
Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6
Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma
Favourite book: Science and geology
Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC
Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.