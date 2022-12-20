British Airways says 'technical issue' grounding flights in US and London

Passengers have reported being delayed for up to four hours

British Airways flights have been grounded due to a technical issue. Reuters
Farah Andrews
Dec 20, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

British Airways has said it faced a technical issue in the early hours of Tuesday morning, leading to flights being grounded in cities across the world.

The airline is yet to issue an official statement, but has been communicating with delayed passengers on Twitter, reiterating that its delays are "due to a technical issue with our third-party flight planning supplier". The Tweets ensured those affected the airline was "working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible".

Passengers have reported delays from New York's John F Kennedy International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport, as well as London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports. One Twitter user also reported delays from Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

Passengers have reported being grounded on board the aircraft for up to four hours.

This story is developing

Updated: December 20, 2022, 4:34 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL