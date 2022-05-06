42 eco-flights in five days: Etihad Airways ramps up sustainability testing in the air

Etihad Airways has carried out the world’s most intensive sustainable flight-testing programme, completing 42 eco-flights over a five-day period.

The flights are part of the national airline of the UAE’s commitment to cleaner flying. The programme allowed the Etihad to test several operational efficiencies and technologies that will help to reduce carbon emissions on flights.

Etihad’s newest aircraft, the Sustainable50 A350-1000, officially became the first A350 to operate as an eco-flight during the testing period.

“We believe this is the most intensive sustainability flight-testing programme ever conducted, the results of which will contribute to reducing aviation’s carbon emissions and environmental impact as the learnings are implemented into standard airline operations across the industry,” said Tony Douglas, chief executive at Etihad Aviation Group.

The contrails of an aircraft cruising at altitude over Paris. AFP

Sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, was used as a key part of some eco-flight operations. Etihad has called for industry and regulatory responses to help make the use of this fuel more of a reality.

SAF is set to play a key part of aviation’s energy transition but is currently up to six times more expensive than conventional aviation fuels and difficult for airlines to procure.

“This challenge needs policy changes from governments, continued R&D, supply chain enhancements and refining improvements,” said Douglas.

More than half of Etihad's eco-flights utilised contrail prevention technology to help reduce non-CO2 emissions on flights.

Pilots also flew the jets on carefully planned flight paths, which Etihad had co-ordinated with air navigation service providers to help create direct routing and optimised descents, making them more efficient.

Other technologies seen on the eco-flights included using variable speeds when cruising to help save fuel and reducing reliance on flaps when landing on sufficiently long runways. This is to cut down drag and avoid shutting down a single engine of the aircraft upon landing to reduce engine taxiing, a function that can help to reduce carbon emissions by up to 40 per cent.

All data gathered from the test flights will now be analysed and added to the airline’s knowledge base, which is being used to help the aviation industry transition to decarbonisation.