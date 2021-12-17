Emirates boosts frequency on flights to Brisbane and Perth

Emirates is increasing frequency and capacity on flights to Australia.

Having achieved its target of double vaccinating 80 per cent of its adult population, Australia has eased restrictions on inbound travel. To meet high demand for travel from Dubai to Brisbane, Emirates is now operating flights at full capacity, for fully vaccinated passengers who meet eligibility requirements. Flights to Perth will also operate at full capacity from February 5.

Flight EK430 from Dubai to Brisbane can now carry more than 350 passengers per flight, and will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration.

Emirates is also boosting the frequency of flights EK430 and EK431 between Dubai and Brisbane to five times weekly, effective January 1. Frequency on flights EK420 and EK421 on the Dubai-Perth route will similarly increase to five times weekly.

Eligible overseas travellers arriving in Brisbane no longer have to quarantine in state facilities. Photo: Brisbane Local Marketing / Unsplash

“Emirates is excited to increase our inbound capacity to Brisbane and Perth as part of the continued return of international travel across the country,” says Barry Brown, divisional vice president Australasia at Emirates.

“As the demand for international travel grows by the day, we’re offering greater connectivity for eligible Australians looking to return home and be reunited with their loved ones. This comes as we’re celebrating 25 years of flying to Australia and have already increased our services to Sydney and Melbourne and brought back our flagship A380 to serve our customers travelling into and out of New South Wales.”

In Brisbane, eligible travellers will no longer have to quarantine in state facilities and can now self-isolate at home. To successfully board an Emirates flights to Brisbane, travellers must be Australian citizens, permanent residents, or an immediate family member, and must provide proof they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with a TGA-approved vaccine. Passengers must also provide a negative PCR test result taken within three days of their date of departure.

To fulfil home quarantine requirements mandated by authorities in Queensland, passengers must undergo additional PCR tests on day one and 12 of their quarantine period.

Before entering Queensland, eligible travellers must apply for and receive a Queensland International Arrivals Registration, in addition to submitting the Australia Travel Declaration.