Emirates and Etihad A380 special liveries: 12 of the best

Custom livery designs have been a popular – and regular – sight across the fleet of Airbus A380s which have flown in and out of the UAE during the past few years.

The special decals have been used to mark occasions, such as The Year of Zayed, or display important messages such as support for wildlife.

But while Dubai's Emirates is set to receive its final manufactured A380 on Thursday, it won't be the end of seeing the colourful designs on the runways of Dubai International Airport and other locations around the world.

"As production comes to a close, the A380 will keep flying for decades to come, and Airbus is continuing to fully support A380 operators and their fleets," Airbus said on its website.

Emirates has 115 of the superjumbo in its fleet, and has served 105 million passengers since 2008.

The airline said last month it plans to recycle its first retired double-decker jet in the UAE. Its bar and other cabin features will be turned into furniture, aviation memorabilia and retail items, which will be available for sale in the coming months.

Emirates has been busy restoring its A380 route network in recent months after travel was drastically affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline increased the number of cities it serves with an A380 to 27 by the end of November.

