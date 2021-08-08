Iraqi Airways launches direct flights to Abu Dhabi

Iraqi Airways has launched new flights between Baghdad and Abu Dhabi.

The inaugural flight between the two capitals landed at Abu Dhabi Airport at 5pm on Saturday. The service will initially be operated once a week, on Saturdays, until travel demand picks up. A second weekly flight will then be launched on Tuesdays.

“Iraqi Airways is proud to commence operations between Abu Dhabi and Baghdad. We believe that connecting the two capitals will strengthen the relations between our countries, delivering greater corporation to enable successful operations in this sector,” said Kifah Jabar, chief executive of Iraqi Airways.

Quote The introduction of the new flights connecting Abu Dhabi and Baghdad will support the Iraqi community in the UAE Francois Bourienne, chief commercial officer, Abu Dhabi Airports

Flight IA189 will depart from Abu Dhabi International Airport on Saturdays and Tuesdays at 6pm local time, landing in Baghdad at 7.15pm. Return flights will depart from Baghdad International Airport on Saturdays and Tuesdays at 1.45pm, landing in Abu Dhabi at 5pm.

“The introduction of the new flights connecting Abu Dhabi and Baghdad will support the Iraqi community in the UAE, facilitating a smoother travel experience for them,” said Francois Bourienne, chief commercial officer at Abu Dhabi Airports.

“We consistently expand our network at Abu Dhabi International Airport, meeting the travel requirements of all who live in the UAE, as well as international tourists looking to visit our leading destinations.

“Abu Dhabi Airports continues to identify and leverage areas of demand for both passengers and airlines. At Abu Dhabi Airports, we remain committed to providing our customers with the best travel experience, while ensuring their health and well-being, which is our main priority,” Bourienne said.

