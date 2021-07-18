Air Seychelles to fly from Bristol to Mahe, via Dubai

Travellers in the UK planning a holiday in the sun next year will be able to fly from Bristol to the Seychelles, through Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport.

A new charter service will offer the first direct flights from the airport in southern England to the Middle East, allowing passengers to easily travel onwards to the Indian Ocean holiday hot spot.

Air Seychelles will operate the Bristol to Dubai flights, with an onwards service to the Seychelles in April and May next year.

“With British travellers desperate to get away and experience something a little different, this flying programme offers just that, and we have purposely timed it to coincide with Easter and the May bank holiday next year,” said Caroline Wood, travel services director at Air Charter Service.

Holidaymakers will travel on a fleet of A320neo jets. Tickets will be available for three cabin classes, including economy space fares that have a blocked-off middle seat – ideal for privacy or social distancing.

Passengers travelling from Bristol can opt to stop in the UAE, entering through Dubai World Central and spending some time in the emirate before travelling onwards to the Seychelles.

Those keen to get directly to the islands can continue their journey straight to Mahe, the Seychelles' largest island.

Tropical island holidays await

Holidaymakers will be able to reach the Seychelles through the UAE. Unsplash / Jessica Pamp

The Seychelles reopened to tourists in March and accepts vaccinated and non-vaccinated visitors who have a negative PCR test.

Passengers who have been fully inoculated against Covid-19 are not required to go into quarantine when they travel to or from the UAE and the Seychelles because the countries have a travel corridor.

Known for its white, sandy beaches, giant Aldabra tortoises, coco de mer plants and exceptional marine life, the Seychelles has long been a popular holiday destination.

The air charter service from Bristol to the Seychelles is set to be the first of many, according to Air Charter Service.

The global pandemic has changed how many people travel, with air charters growing in popularity over the past year after several large commercial airlines grounded flights because of Covid-19 restrictions.

"We operated many flights with Air Charter Service last year as they helped our aircraft to keep on flying throughout the pandemic," Ms Wood said.

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

How to play the stock market recovery in 2021? If you are looking to build your long-term wealth in 2021 and beyond, the stock market is still the best place to do it as equities powered on despite the pandemic. Investing in individual stocks is not for everyone and most private investors should stick to mutual funds and ETFs, but there are some thrilling opportunities for those who understand the risks. Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank, says the 20 best-performing US and European stocks have delivered an average return year-to-date of 148 per cent, measured in local currency terms. Online marketplace Etsy was the best performer with a return of 330.6 per cent, followed by communications software company Sinch (315.4 per cent), online supermarket HelloFresh (232.8 per cent) and fuel cells specialist NEL (191.7 per cent). Mr Garnry says digital companies benefited from the lockdown, while green energy firms flew as efforts to combat climate change were ramped up, helped in part by the European Union’s green deal. Electric car company Tesla would be on the list if it had been part of the S&P 500 Index, but it only joined on December 21. “Tesla has become one of the most valuable companies in the world this year as demand for electric vehicles has grown dramatically,” Mr Garnry says. By contrast, the 20 worst-performing European stocks fell 54 per cent on average, with European banks hit by the economic fallout from the pandemic, while cruise liners and airline stocks suffered due to travel restrictions. As demand for energy fell, the oil and gas industry had a tough year, too. Mr Garnry says the biggest story this year was the “absolute crunch” in so-called value stocks, companies that trade at low valuations compared to their earnings and growth potential. He says they are “heavily tilted towards financials, miners, energy, utilities and industrials, which have all been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic”. “The last year saw these cheap stocks become cheaper and expensive stocks have become more expensive.” This has triggered excited talk about the “great value rotation” but Mr Garnry remains sceptical. “We need to see a breakout of interest rates combined with higher inflation before we join the crowd.” Always remember that past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Last year’s winners often turn out to be this year’s losers, and vice-versa.

