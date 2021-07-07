Wizz Air launches flights between Abu Dhabi and Baku

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will launch flights to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on August 14.

The twice-weekly service will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with fares staring from Dh179 ($48). Tickets are already on sale via the Wizz Air website and app.

Azerbaijan is currently welcoming tourists from a select number of countries, including the UAE. Visitors must either show proof that they have been fully vaccinated or present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival in the country. Azerbaijan is on Abu Dhabi’s Green List, meaning travellers do not need to quarantine upon their return to the UAE capital.

Baku's Flame Towers. Courtesy Lloyd Alozie

The new service brings Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s network up to 29 destinations.

“We are once again adding a new and exciting destination to our route network,” says Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. "Baku is a city like no other, with a unique fusion of cultures offering a wide variety for everyone, from hospitality, history to food and beverage. As restrictions across the world start to ease, we continue to provide more travel options for those with a desire to travel."

Known as the City of Winds, Baku is an intriguing mix of old and new. Its medieval, Unesco-listed old city, known locally as Icherisheher, sits adjacent to the imposing, ultra-modern Flame Towers and the distinctive Zaha Hadid-designed Heydar Aliyev Centre.

Home to twisting alleyways, artists' workshops, traditional markets and authentic restaurants, the old city is encircled by 12th-century walls, while the newer parts of Baku offer a delightful blend of Gothic, baroque, neoclassical and art nouveau architecture, as well as grand boulevards lined with designer shops.

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. "Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it's investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills," he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. "Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating," he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. "We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite," says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: "They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual."

