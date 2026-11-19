Golf simulators, private VIP suites with ensuite facilities and dedicated wellness spaces are among the features coming to Emirates' premium lounges at Dubai International Airport.

The airline opened the first revamped lounge at Concourse B on Wednesday as part of a Dh400 million ($108,917) transformation of its Terminal 3 lounges, with more first-class and business-class spaces set to be unveiled over the next two years.

It will serve first-class travellers for a year before becoming a business-class lounge, the airline said. The wider project will increase the number of dedicated Emirates lounges at DXB from seven to eight.

“Our customers expect the very best from Emirates, whether while flying or spending time with us on the ground,” said Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates airline. “We believe the airport experience should be every bit as exceptional as the journey itself and that’s why we are transforming our lounges globally.”

What's in the new lounge

Emirates has opened the first revamped lounge at Concourse B, part of a wider Dh400m transformation of its flagship lounges at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3. Photo: Emirates Show caption: Emirates has opened the first revamped lounge at Concourse B…

The newly opened first-class lounge in Concourse B offers a preview of the airline's design direction, with interiors featuring gold, bronze and marble, accented by Emirates' signature red.

Passengers can relax in seats equipped with charging points, footrests and tables, or retreat to quieter corners with chaise longue-style daybeds.

Dining options include a la carte meals, international buffets, freshly prepared sushi and live cooking stations, alongside a sandwich bar.

New coffee and cocktail venue, Brew Bar, has been introduced, while marble and gold shower suites feature premium Voya toiletries. The lounge also includes dedicated family facilities and accessible showers.

Golf simulators, VIP suites and a taste of Dubai

The most ambitious additions, however, are still to come.

Emirates plans to open two next-generation first-class lounges in Concourses B and C in mid-to-late 2027. Among the highlights will be private VIP suites with ensuite facilities and dedicated dining rooms, offering greater privacy before their flights.

Dedicated fitness facilities, spa concepts and relaxation areas will also be launched.

For those looking for entertainment, golf simulators, sports lounges, and dedicated family and children's spaces are being planned.

Food will remain a major focus. New dining concepts will include Japanese speciality counters, artisan bakeries, pizza ovens, dessert bars and live cooking stations. A new Made in Dubai concept will showcase the city's culinary heritage.

What's changing for business-class passengers?

New coffee and cocktail venue, Brew Bar. Photo: Emirates Show caption: New coffee and cocktail venue, Brew Bar. Photo: Emirates

Business-class travellers will also see significant upgrades, including a redesigned lounge in Concourse B and an entirely new one in Concourse C.

The Concourse B refurbishment will introduce biometric entry gates and improved accessibility.

Inside, passengers will be able to choose between lively social spaces and quieter areas for working or relaxing.

The Emirates Moet & Chandon Lounge will also be redesigned, with a renewed focus on drink and canape pairings.

The new Concourse C business-class lounge will take a different approach, with interiors inspired by a luxury residence.

Among its more distinctive features will be a Botanical Glass Atrium filled with greenery and a Ghaf tree honouring the UAE's cultural heritage.

Ensuite showers and washrooms. Photo: Emirates Show caption: Ensuite showers and washrooms. Photo: Emirates

Passengers will also find spa-inspired showers, prayer rooms, semi-enclosed seating and wireless charging points.

The food offering will include an Arabic mezze bar, a made-to-order noodle bar, a dim sum station and another Brew Bar.

The lounges will also incorporate Dubai-inspired artwork, including The Dubai Heritage Collection by Tina Ahmed, which draws on the city's history before its modern skyline, when life revolved around the Creek, sea and desert.

When will the new lounges open?

Multipurpose chair. Photo: Emirates Show caption: Multipurpose chair. Photo: Emirates

The Dh400 million refurbishment will take place in phases over the next two years.

The temporary first-class lounge in Concourse B is already welcoming passengers, while new first-class facilities in Concourses B and C are scheduled to open in mid-to-late 2027.

Business Class improvements will continue throughout 2027 and 2028.

Once the new Concourse C lounge opens, Emirates will operate eight dedicated lounges at DXB, bringing its worldwide lounge network to 42.

Access will remain available to eligible first-class and business-class passengers, as well as Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members. Paid entry will also be offered, subject to availability.