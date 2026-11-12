UAE airlines adjust Saudi Arabia flights as cancellations continue

UAE airlines are continuing to adjust their flight schedules to Saudi Arabia, with services to Riyadh and Dammam among the most affected, even as some routes across the kingdom gradually resume operations.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has partially resumed operations following a suspension in October after it was attacked. The airport is handling some domestic and international flights, although disruptions continue and several airlines have yet to restore their full schedules.

The resumption of airport operations does not mean all airlines have restarted services. Other carriers, including Saudi airlines, have continued to operate selected flights, while UAE airlines have adopted different schedules for their routes to the kingdom.

Etihad Airways has extended cancellations to Riyadh and Dammam until November 19, while Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have also suspended selected services. However, flights to Jeddah have resumed on both Etihad and Emirates, and some other Saudi destinations remain unaffected.

Here is the latest information on UAE airlines' flights to Saudi Arabia.

Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways has cancelled all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and the Saudi Arabian cities of Riyadh and Dammam through Thursday, November 19.

However, services between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah have resumed, with the airline operating up to four flights a day.

“The situation remains dynamic and further changes are possible,” the airline said.

Emirates

Emirates flights between Dubai and Riyadh and between Dubai and Dammam remain cancelled until at least November 13.

The airline has resumed services to Jeddah, operating two flights a day, while flights to Madinah are continuing as normal.

Flydubai

Flydubai flights between Dubai and Riyadh and between Dubai and Abha remain suspended, with no confirmed date for their resumption.

Services to Dammam have also been cancelled until at least November 13.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia flights to Riyadh and Abha remain cancelled until at least November 13.

However, the airline's services to Dammam and Taif are operating as normal.

Passengers travelling between the UAE and Saudi Arabia are advised to check their flight status directly with their airline before heading to the airport, as schedules remain subject to change.