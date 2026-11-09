Middle East flights: Air France and ITA Airways extend suspensions

International airlines continue to adjust schedules for Middle East flights as airspace restrictions linked to the Iran war persist.

Against the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty across the region, here's how airlines are adapting their operations.

Air France

Air France has resumed its regular flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut, but flights to Dubai are suspended until November 11. Flights to Riyadh have been paused until December 12.

“Affected customers are being contacted individually. Air France reiterates that the safety and security of its customers and crew are its absolute priority,” the airline said.

ITA Airways

Italy's national carrier has suspended all flights to Riyadh until January 7, 2027, while flights to Dubai are suspended until January 30, 2027.

Flights between Rome and Tel Aviv have resumed, but with reduced frequency.

British Airways

British Airways has resumed flights to Dubai but its services to Abu Dhabi remain suspended. AFP Show caption: British Airways has resumed flights to Dubai but its service…

British Airways has resumed flights between London Heathrow and Dubai International Airport after an eight-month suspension caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

The airline's Abu Dhabi services remain suspended, however, with flights not expected to resume until the winter 2027-2028 season.

Riyadh flights are suspended until January 11, 2027, while flights to Bahrain will remain suspended until the end of March.

KLM

KLM has adjusted its flight schedule across the Middle East and continues to avoid the airspace of Iran and Iraq, as well as parts of the Arabian Gulf.

The airline has resumed services to Tel Aviv, with flights stopping in Larnaca, Cyprus, where the crew will rest overnight.

“We always check the situation and adjust our flights to keep you safe and give you the best options,” the airline said.

Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam are suspended until November 27, while flights to Dubai are paused until March 27 next year.

Passengers affected by cancellations can rebook their journeys for a later date or request a refund, depending on their ticket conditions.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines has extended the suspension of its Dubai services. Reuters Show caption: Singapore Airlines has extended the suspension of its Dubai …

Singapore Airlines' flights to Dubai were scheduled to resume on August 2, but the suspension has been extended until February 28, 2027.

“As the situation remains fluid, other flights may be affected,” the carrier said on its website. “Customers affected by cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.”

Scoot

The low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines has suspended its flights from Singapore to Jeddah until December 2.

Customers affected by cancellations may request a full refund if they choose not to continue with their travel or rebook on alternative Scoot flights, the airline said.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa has resumed flights to Tel Aviv, but services to Dubai are to remain suspended until November 25. The suspension also applies to flights operated by other airlines in the Lufthansa Group, including Swiss and Eurowings.

"Affected passengers will be contacted directly by their respective airlines and will be offered flexible rebooking options or a full refund," Lufthansa said.

AirBaltic

Flights operated by the Latvian flag carrier between Riga and Dubai remain suspended for the entire 2026/2027 winter season.

"The decision has been made following a comprehensive assessment of several factors, including the current situation in the region, as well as potential operational restrictions affecting the routings normally used for flights to and from Dubai," the carrier said.

"Passengers who have already booked flights to or from Dubai will be offered alternative travel options: rebooking to another AirBaltic destination, a refund, or a connection to Dubai in co-operation with partner airlines."

Wizz Air

Wizz Air flights to Abu Dhabi and Dubai have been cancelled for the winter season. EPA Show caption: Wizz Air flights to Abu Dhabi and Dubai have been cancelled …

Wizz Air has postponed the planned restart of its Abu Dhabi and Dubai routes, cancelling all flights to and from both destinations for the winter season.

“Regional airspace restrictions extended on September 30 require significantly longer routings to these destinations, increasing flight times and costs and making both A321neo and A321XLR operations commercially unviable under current conditions,” the airline told The National.

Wizz Air also said flights to and from Amman are affected by the EU Aviation Safety Agency's latest conflict zone information bulletin, which recommends that airlines do not operate within Jordanian airspace at any altitude.

Air Canada

Air Canada has extended the suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai until the end of March 2027. Passengers affected by the cancellations are advised to check directly with the airline for rebooking and refund options as schedules continue to be adjusted.

“If you are in either of these regions, please do not head to the airport unless you have a confirmed flight with another airline, and your flight is operating as scheduled. Your safety is our top priority,” the airline said on its website.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong carrier has extended its suspension of flights to Dubai and Riyadh until January 31, 2027.

“Affected travellers will be offered the flexibility to rebook, reroute or refund their tickets. Cathay will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Middle East,” the airline said.

American Airlines

American Airlines has extended its travel alert for passengers flying to, through or from Tel Aviv, with flexible booking options now covering travel into March 2027.

Affected customers who bought tickets by March 28, 2026, can make a one-time change without a fee for journeys scheduled up to March 26, 2027. Rebooked travel can take place through April 2, 2027.

For Doha, the existing alert covers travel scheduled between February 28, 2026, and January 6, 2027, with rebooked journeys permitted through January 13, 2027. Passengers must keep the same origin and destination, and rebook in the same cabin or pay any difference in fare. Eligible travellers can also cancel their trip and request a refund.

Delta Air Lines

Delta has extended the suspension of flights between Atlanta and Tel Aviv until December 18. The launch of flights between Boston and Tel Aviv has been delayed until further notice, although services between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv resumed on September 6.

Customers affected by the Atlanta suspension can rebook their journeys or request a refund for the portion of their trip that has not been flown.

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic flights to Dubai remain suspended until October 2027, with tickets for the resumed service to go on sale later this year, the airline said in a notice on its website.

“If you're looking to travel sooner, you can still book a Dubai holiday with Virgin Atlantic Holidays, flying with Emirates,” it added.

Finnair

Finnair is suspending its flights to the UAE and Qatar for the winter season. Photo: Finnair Show caption: Finnair is suspending its flights to the UAE and Qatar for t…

Finnair has extended the suspension of its flights to both Dubai and Doha until March 27, 2027.

“Finnair continuously monitors the security situation in different regions and, when necessary, makes changes to flight routes or operations. The security situation in the Middle East has remained unstable, with no clear signs of improvement,” the airline said.

Korean Air

Korean Air's regular service between Incheon and Dubai remains suspended, with no date set for flights to resume.

“As limited airspace capacity related to the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran continues, the suspension of the Incheon-Dubai route will be extended until further notice,” the airline said.

“A decision on when to resume flights will be made at a later date, following a comprehensive review of Dubai Airport's normalisation and market demand recovery.”