Oman Air launches daily direct Muscat-Abu Dhabi flights

Oman Air will launch direct daily flights between Muscat and Abu Dhabi from July 9.

While the airline has yet to reveal further details, including flight timings, it said Abu Dhabi will become its 49th destination and its 10th within the GCC.

“Abu Dhabi is a natural addition to our network, not only because of its importance as a regional business and travel hub, but also because it strengthens the connectivity ecosystem that supports both Oman and the wider GCC,” said Con Korfiatis, chief executive of Oman Air.

Oman Air already operates flights between Muscat and Dubai. On July 3, it will also launch a direct route between Dubai and Salalah, known for its pristine beaches and lush green valleys especially during khareef season.

The seasonal Salalah-Dubai route will operate three times a week, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Abu Dhabi is the latest in a series of new destinations announced by Oman Air this year. The state-owned airline launched flights from Muscat to Taif in Saudi Arabia in January and has since added Singapore, Tashkent in Uzbekistan and Sochi in Russia to its route map.

Recent conflict in the Middle East prompted some airlines to suspend flights and adjust schedules. But as airspace restrictions ease and operations return to normal, many carriers are once again expanding their networks.

Oman Air is one of two scheduled passenger airlines in the Sultanate, alongside low-cost carrier SalamAir. Both airlines have been expanding their regional networks in response to growing demand for travel within the Gulf and beyond.