Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to launch direct flights to Aleppo from July 7

Travellers from the UAE capital can fly direct to Syrian city Aleppo on Air Arabia Abu Dhabi from July 7.

The low-cost carrier will operate three weekly flights between Zayed International Airport and Aleppo International Airport on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Flight 3L456 will depart Abu Dhabi at 9am local time and arrive in Aleppo at 11.30am local time. The return service, flight 3L457, will leave Aleppo at 12.30pm local time and land in Abu Dhabi at 4.50pm local time.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will also increase its four weekly flights to the Syrian capital Damascus to a daily service from July 1.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is a joint venture between Etihad Airways and Air Arabia. Getty Images Info

“The launch of our new service to Aleppo and the increased frequency to Damascus reaffirm Air Arabia Abu Dhabi's commitment to enhancing connectivity and offering greater travel convenience and value to our customers,” said Adel Al Ali, group chief executive of Air Arabia.

“These expanded services reflect the growing demand for travel between the UAE and Syria, and underscore our continued efforts to support business, tourism and cultural ties between the two countries.”

Earlier this month, Air Arabia announced the launch of daily flights between Sharjah and Aleppo from July 4. The airline already operates 21 weekly flights between Sharjah and Damascus.

Flights between the UAE and Syria resumed in January last year following the removal of Bashar Al Assad from the Syrian presidency in December 2024, ending more than a decade of civil war.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is a joint venture between Sharjah-owned Air Arabia and Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways.

Etihad currently operates four weekly flights to Damascus – one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities – on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.