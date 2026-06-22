Burgenstock Resort: How a Qatari-owned Swiss resort became the backdrop for US-Iran talks

A luxury resort in picturesque central Switzerland may seem like an unlikely setting for high-stakes diplomacy.

Yet Burgenstock Resort, which is hosting US and Iranian officials for talks, has a notable connection to the Gulf: it is owned by Katara Hospitality, the Doha-based hotel company backed by Qatar's sovereign wealth fund.

Perched about 450 metres above Lake Lucerne, the sprawling resort occupies a secluded position on Switzerland's Burgenberg mountain ridge. The complex also includes residences, restaurants, a spa, conference facilities and leisure attractions, making it one of the largest integrated resort destinations in the country.

While it's best known for luxury tourism today, the property has a history stretching back more than 150 years.

The resort offers spectacular views, plus restaurants, a spa and conference facilities. Photo: Burgenstock Hotels & Resort Info

First opened in 1873, it became a favourite retreat for royalty, politicians, business leaders and celebrities. Actress Audrey Hepburn, who lived nearby, married actor Mel Ferrer in the resort's chapel in 1954.

Burgenstock entered a new chapter when Katara Hospitality came on board in 2007. The company oversaw a major redevelopment costing an estimated $1 billion, transforming the storied destination into a modern luxury resort while preserving elements of its heritage. The resort reopened after the redevelopment in 2017.

The investment formed part of Qatar's broader strategy of building a global hospitality portfolio through Katara.

Katara Hospitality also owns Raffles Hotel Singapore. EPA Info

The company owns or has stakes in luxury hotels around the world, including famous properties such as The Plaza in New York, Grosvenor House in London, the Carlton Cannes on the French Riviera and Raffles Hotel Singapore.

Burgenstock has also become a venue for major international events. Its elevated location, limited access points and distance from major urban centres make it attractive for gatherings that require privacy and extensive security measures. In recent years, it has hosted international conferences and business summits.

Its selection as a venue for talks involving US and Iranian officials has once again drawn international attention to the resort. The property remains part of Katara Hospitality's portfolio of more than 40 hotels and hospitality assets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and North America.