Review: What's new at the refreshed Relais & Chateaux Cape Weligama in Sri Lanka

On Sri Lanka's southern coastline, Relais & Chateaux Cape Weligama has been welcoming guests for more than a decade and recently completed a refresh to mark its 10th anniversary. New additions include a secluded bay, more interconnecting rooms for families, plus upgraded bars and restaurants.

Perched dramatically on a scenic hilltop, the 12-acre resort features 39 suites and villas nestled among swaying palms and emerald-green gardens. Each accommodation sits quietly beneath a terracotta-tiled roof and offers sweeping views of the Indian Ocean.

The National checked in to find out what to expect from one of Sri Lanka’s most idyllic resorts.

The welcome

Our journey begins with a punctual pickup from Galle in a luxury air-conditioned van, complete with refreshing cold towels and water. The half-hour coastal drive winds along scenic roads before ascending into the hilltops, where we arrive at the beautifully landscaped property. A charming turquoise retro-style camper van with a surfboard on top greets guests, setting the scene for the laidback luxury, and a fantastic awaits nearby.

Each villa is named after figures from Sri Lankan history. Photo: Resplendent Ceylon

The staff offer my husband, daughter and I welcome drinks, and we're soon escorted to our spacious villa. The resort’s clifftop setting offers lush gardens, winding pathways, panoramic ocean views and the occasional wandering peacock. The recently added private beach is modest in size, but offers convenient shoreline access.

Located only half an hour from the historic town of Galle, Relais & Chateaux Cape Weligama strikes a balance between easy access to city sights and a secluded, nature-immersed escape. Guests can explore nearby attractions including Galle’s 17th-century Dutch fort, world-class surfing at Weligama Bay and whale watching in Mirissa, about a 20-minute drive away.

The room

A view inside a villa at Cape Weligama hotel in Sri Lanka. Photo: Relais & Chateaux

We stay in a Premier Villa named King Vijaya - each villa is named after figures from Sri Lankan history – and it’s one of the largest I’ve ever stayed in. A cot has been thoughtfully placed next to the king-sized bed for our daughter, yet there’s still ample space to move around freely. The bathroom is equally spacious, with a walk-in rain shower, steam room and plenty of room for our daughter to play.

The outdoor terrace is ideal for lounging or dining, surrounded by nature. It also leads to our 15-metre foliage-fringed infinity pool, which we technically share with one other villa – but we have it entirely to ourselves during our stay.

The service

The staff are friendly and welcoming, particularly with our young daughter. They're quick to provide baby chairs when needed, and she's even welcome to join our cocktail-making class (with a virgin strawberry mojito, of course). Babysitters are readily available to book on call.

The food

Breakfast at Atlas. Hayley Skirka for The National

Dining at Relais & Chateaux Cape Weligama offers plenty of choice, from all‑day casual fare at The Atlas to immersive moments at Tableau, afternoon teas and sunset sips at The Society, plus laid‑back bites at Moon Bar.

Our dinner was arranged as a scenic viewpoint experience, and despite a last‑minute venue change due to rain, we still enjoyed clifftop vistas over the Indian Ocean. We began with a beautifully presented crab and coconut sambal that balanced sweet, spicy and nutty flavours perfectly, followed by a creamy white snapper ceviche. The meal culminated in an authentic Sri Lankan curry served with traditional accompaniments, think rice, sambal and sauces, which were beautifully presented and utterly delicious.

Hotel facilities

Cove Beach Club at Cape Weligama hotel in Sri Lanka. Photo: Relais & Chateaux

There’s no lack of swimming pools at this resort with each cluster having its own pool to share, plus the family-friendly Cove Pool, which is great for children thanks to its large central shallow section. Adults will prefer the Moon Pool, which has the best views of the sunset and dramatic cliffside vistas. Down the stone steps is Cove Beach Club with direct access to the ocean. Two children’s spaces, including an outdoor nature-based play area and a small space just for babies, will keep little ones happy, while those hoping to keep their fitness on track can work out in the fully equipped gym.

Spa

The Sanctuary Spa sits quietly at the top of the resort, offering treatments inspired by ancient healing practices with a modern touch. While my husband watches our daughter, I sneak away for a soothing massage using local oils.

Family-friendly factor

At Forest School kids can connect with nature through supervised treasure hunts, drawing sessions, tree climbing and other outdoor adventures. Photo: Relais & Chateaux

What impressed me most about this resort was its genuinely family-friendly approach, striking a rare balance between sophisticated luxury and thoughtful touches that cater to younger guests. From children's menus at dinner to giant boulders perfect for climbing on and oversized chess games under shady trees, children are warmly welcomed rather than simply accommodated.

The standout feature is the Forest School, an open-air playground, where kids can connect with nature through supervised treasure hunts, drawing sessions, tree climbing, and other outdoor adventures. It’s designed for children aged two to 15, and led by experienced staff who make sure every activities are both safe and fun.

Accessibility and sustainability

Relais & Chateaux Cape Weligama is taking steps toward sustainability, including reducing plastic use, sourcing food locally and improving waste and energy management, in line with the environmental commitments of its parent company, Resplendent Ceylon. Some areas of the resort may not be wheelchair accessible due to the terrain and stone steps.

Value for money

Rates from $432 (about 131,000 Sri Lankan rupees) per night, excluding taxes, but including breakfast. Check-in at 2pm, check-out at 11am

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

BORDERLANDS Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis Director: Eli Roth Rating: 0/5

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

GROUP RESULTS Group A

Results

Ireland beat UAE by 226 runs

West Indies beat Netherlands by 54 runs Group B

Results

Zimbabwe tied with Scotland

Nepal beat Hong Kong by five wickets

Tearful appearance Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier. A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENomad%20Homes%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHelen%20Chen%2C%20Damien%20Drap%2C%20and%20Dan%20Piehler%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20and%20Europe%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20PropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2444m%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Acrew%20Capital%2C%2001%20Advisors%2C%20HighSage%20Ventures%2C%20Abstract%20Ventures%2C%20Partech%2C%20Precursor%20Ventures%2C%20Potluck%20Ventures%2C%20Knollwood%20and%20several%20undisclosed%20hedge%20funds%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Maratha Arabians 107-8 (10 ovs) Lyth 21, Lynn 20, McClenaghan 20 no Qalandars 60-4 (10 ovs) Malan 32 no, McClenaghan 2-9 Maratha Arabians win by 47 runs

The biog Prefers vegetables and fish to meat and would choose salad over pizza Walks daily as part of regular exercise routine France is her favourite country to visit Has written books and manuals on women’s education, first aid and health for the family Family: Husband, three sons and a daughter Fathiya Nadhari's instructions to her children was to give back to the country The children worked as young volunteers in social, education and health campaigns Her motto is to never stop working for the country

Hot%20Seat %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20James%20Cullen%20Bressack%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Mel%20Gibson%2C%20Kevin%20Dillon%2C%20Shannen%20Doherty%2C%20Sam%20Asghari%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%201%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Timeline 1947

Ferrari’s road-car company is formed and its first badged car, the 125 S, rolls off the assembly line 1962

250 GTO is unveiled 1969

Fiat becomes a Ferrari shareholder, acquiring 50 per cent of the company 1972

The Fiorano circuit, Ferrari’s racetrack for development and testing, opens 1976

First automatic Ferrari, the 400 Automatic, is made 1987

F40 launched 1988

Enzo Ferrari dies; Fiat expands its stake in the company to 90 per cent 2002

The Enzo model is announced 2010

Ferrari World opens in Abu Dhabi 2011

First four-wheel drive Ferrari, the FF, is unveiled 2013

LaFerrari, the first Ferrari hybrid, arrives 2014

Fiat Chrysler announces the split of Ferrari from the parent company 2015

Ferrari launches on Wall Street 2017

812 Superfast unveiled; Ferrari celebrates its 70th anniversary

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20JustClean%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20with%20offices%20in%20other%20GCC%20countries%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202016%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20160%2B%20with%2021%20nationalities%20in%20eight%20cities%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20online%20laundry%20and%20cleaning%20services%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2430m%20from%20Kuwait-based%20Faith%20Capital%20Holding%20and%20Gulf%20Investment%20Corporation%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin (11.30pm) Saturday Freiburg v Borussia Monchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund, Cologne v Wolfsburg, Arminia Bielefeld v Mainz (6.30pm) Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig (9.30pm) Sunday Werder Bremen v Stuttgart (6.30pm), Schalke v Bayer Leverkusen (9pm) Monday Hoffenheim v Augsburg (11.30pm)

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills