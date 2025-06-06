The Ritz-Carlton, Perth review: Global brand's first Australian hotel boasts beautiful sunsets

Australia's east coast – home to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane – has traditionally been the country's visitor hotspot. But more than 2,000 miles to the west lies Perth, the country's most isolated city but also its fastest-growing in terms of air travel and tourism.
There are three main contenders for a luxury getaway in the western Australian capital: The Ritz-Carlton Perth, the first of two hotels opened by the chain in the country; Crown Towers Perth, deemed one of the most expensive in the country; and Como The Treasury, a heritage hotel in a renovated 19th-century state building.
The National checks in to The Ritz-Carlton, Perth to find out what's on offer.
The welcome
I am with a friend and her four-year-old daughter, which is a little more complex than solo travelling. Hence, we're grateful when we pull into the hotel and see that parking and unloading are quickly delegated to hotel staff so our holiday time can begin.
The vast, high-ceiling lobby is beautiful. Pinewood floors with stone brick walls and a vibrant display of colourful dried flowers brighten one corner, while an intriguing Jenga-style rock sculpture sits in the other. Above, a gigantic wind chime-like chandelier hangs from the tall ceiling.
Upon checking in, the smallest member of our party is offered a choice of soft toy to be her companion for the stay. It is a thoughtful touch and a good distraction for an excited child eager to jump into the hotel pool.
The room
For The Ritz-Carlton, Perth's central location and size, with 205 rooms and suites making up the hotel, I'm surprised by the ample space even a standard accommodation boasts. As we check into our King Studio, the floor-to-ceiling windows curve around the room to showcase both the lush green of Langley Park, where a lively festival was taking place as we checked in, and the sun reflecting from the silver high rises making up the city. The studio also features a round table for two to dine and chat, a mini bar and an armchair to wistfully soak in the view.
The sizeable double bed looks on to the gorgeous view. Wardrobes and drawers are out of sight by the room entrance. As for the washroom, the giant stand-alone bath, complete with Philosykos goodies, gets put to great use during our stay.
Like the scenery it overlooks, wood floors and wall panels, alongside plush autumn hues, give warmth and character to the space. It's stylish, spacious and scenic.
The food
The food offering here is a concentrated yet well-executed effort.
By day, it's poolside nibbles. In the evening, we head to Songbird for dinner and drinks. More a spot for clinking glasses and chatting than an elaborate degustation menu, the offering is select. For meat eaters, there's a well-curated offering such as glazed Western Australian lamb ribs (AU$27, or DH64), Mexican spiced pork belly (AU$28) and prawns marie (AU$34).
Vegetarians and vegans? Not so much. Luckily, the staff are happy to accommodate, switching up the tempura eggplant (AU$22) to make it vegan for me and putting together a Mediterranean meze board – the veggie take on the menu's charcuterie board (AU$36) – of hummus, felafel, fluffy flatbread, mixed olives and babaganoush.
While it's reassuring to have friendly staff whip something together without a fuss, it leaves me pondering the same question I've had a hundred times before: isn't it easier to add at least one staple vegan dish to the menu?
Breakfast for the next two days is served at Hearth, which prides itself on using local produce and indigenous ingredients in the kitchen. Guests can help themselves to everything from fluffy pancakes with ample drizzling options and apple crumble, to crispy sweet potato waffles and steaming vegetable gyoza.
There are scrambled eggs and teriyaki chicken. Black bean basil and miso eggplant. And the following morning, a different selection of hot food for the taking. Cereals, yoghurts, cold cuts, cheeses, pastries, muffins and bread take over another station, while fresh fruit is hosted on one island and salad cuts on another.
Family-friendly factor
We spend a fair portion of our time at the pool. While loungers are consumed mainly by couples and small groups, we don’t feel unwelcome with a child in tow, and sun-soakers look on laughing at the underwater games taking place. The following day, a family joins with a newborn and a small boy, so we’re not anomalies.
Later, we head up to the club lounge for a break from the midday sun. It's filled with kid-friendly snacks (Freddos included), games and even an easel surrounded by oil pastels, and the staff go on their way to make us feel welcome.
From check-in to breakfast, every staff member goes out of their way to speak to and accommodate the little one. While dining at Songbird one evening, however, we do get a side eye from one couple who move to sit by the bar – but it's early in the evening and we're reassured that we’re well within our rights to dine there, too.
The neighbourhood
The Ritz-Carlton, Perth sits on Elizabeth Quay. From there it's easy to walk along the promenade to check out bars, restaurants, public art and a water park.
For those keen to soak in greenery and prepared for an uphill climb, Kings Park is worth a visit. It takes about half an hour by foot to get to the city centre, where cafes and shops await. There's plenty to explore, from a war memorial to a DNA-shaped tower to climb for the optimum view to a 750-year-old Gija Jumula (Giant Boab) tree.
There's a busy shopping district nearby and many cultural institutes to visit, such as the Art Gallery of Western Australia and WA Museum Boola Bardip. A day trip option is to take bus 910 from Elizabeth Quay bus station to Fremantle and visit the former convict house, Fremantle Prison, the PS Art Space and the market from Friday to Sunday.
The verdict
This is a hotel for sunset chasers. There are views galore from the rooms and restaurants, down to the pool. Although the nightlife surrounding is plentiful, catching a sunset from the hotel itself is worth making time for.
The bottom line
The average room rate starts at $499 per night. Check-in is from 3pm and checkout is at 11am.
This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in the future