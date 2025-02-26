Saudi Arabia's Islamic Arts Biennale: A celebration of faith and culture

The world’s only biennale dedicated to the arts of Islamic civilisation is taking place in Jeddah, with hundreds of striking artworks and artefacts on display at Saudi Arabia’s second Islamic Arts Biennale.

The event is running until May 25 at the Western Hajj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport. It’s a significant location as the city, which is known as the gateway to Makkah, the birthplace of Islam, has been welcoming Muslim pilgrims for centuries.

While more than 600,000 visitors attended the inaugural event in 2023, this iteration promises to be even bigger, with more than 500 pieces, both historical and contemporary, being showcased. This includes a Kiswah, the drape used to cover the Kaaba, the sacred stone building at the centre of Islam’s most important mosque, the Grand Mosque in Makkah. This marks the first time one has been displayed in its entirety outside of Makkah.

There are also works by the first recorded photographer to capture images of Makkah and the biennale will present the first documentary on the Hajj.

Striking contemporary site-specific commissions by some of the genre’s leading modern artists are also dotted around the vast site, which comprises various galleries and outdoor spaces across 10 hectares.

This event, which has fast become a must-attend on the global art schedule, celebrates artistic creation as an act of devotion, while offering an overview of Islam’s cultural influence.

This page was produced by The National in partnership with Saudi Tourism Authority.

