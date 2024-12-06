Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat review: Omani hospitality meets Swiss sophistication

From the outside, Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat blends inconspicuously with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/11/18/muscat-oman-urban-development-cities-sustainability/" target="_blank">Omani capital</a>'s many low-rise buildings – their heights limited by law in harmony with the striking landscape. But inside, this gem of a city escape offers all kinds of surprises, from fine dining to spa treatments and late-night haunts that would give some luxury resorts serious competition. <i>The National </i>checked in to experience what is on offer at this fuss-free getaway where <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/oman/" target="_blank">Omani</a> hospitality meets Swiss sophistication. Just a 12-minute drive from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/muscat/" target="_blank">Muscat</a> International Airport, Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat is part of the Ghala Heights Complex, a 146,000-square metre development that also includes apartment blocks, office spaces and a shopping mall. The Swiss hotel brand's first property in Oman opened its doors to guests in March. Upon arrival, we are greeted by friendly reception staff offering wet towels and a cooling milkshake made of Omani dates and pistachios – the first of many locally-inspired food and drinks that we will sample over the next few days. Check-in is smooth and within minutes I am escorted to my room where a beautiful welcome message created with palm leaves and roses awaits me. On the study desk is a miniature palm tree made entirely of chocolate. Movenpick Ghala Muscat's proximity to the airport is a huge advantage and many city landmarks are a short drive away. The striking <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/oman/2023/01/11/sultan-qaboos-grand-mosque-connects-omans-past-and-future/" target="_blank">Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque</a>, one of Oman's most popular attractions, is 10 minutes from the hotel, while you can reach the pristine marble surrounds of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/11/royal-opera-house-muscat-oman/" target="_blank">Royal Opera House Muscat</a> in under 17 minutes. Mutrah Souq, one of the oldest marketplaces in the Arab world, built in the 1800s, is a 24-minute drive away. For seafaring adventures, including dolphin watching, the Marina Bandar Al Rowdha is a picturesque 30-minute drive away. Along the route, you can take in lots of landmarks, including the Parliament Building and Port Sultan Qaboos. I'm staying in a junior suite with a large outdoor space, one of 282 rooms. There is not much of a view, as my window overlooks the entrance to the Ghala Heights Complex, but the suite is spacious, well-designed and has all the necessary amenities, from an espresso machine to tea accessories. The contemporary interior design gives the suite a feeling of freshness while traditional Omani murals remind me that I am in the sultanate. This design ethos carries through the hotel, with cultural touches that give an authentic charm. All toiletries are from Yuni Beauty, a brand known for natural products. Omani hospitality is world renowned, and the multicultural staff at Movenpick Ghala Muscat are all fluent in it, making everything a breeze. Many of the staff are also from Oman, and it is a bonus to interact with locals. Starting at the top, the infinity pool on the roof is a relaxing escape, despite the hotel's location within a complex. It offers stunning views of the city and Oman’s rugged mountains beyond. Besides the pool, the rooftop also has a giant jacuzzi, a bar and a lounge area. For those looking to take their relaxation up a notch, the Nove Spa offers a range of treatments and even has a salt therapy room. The Envision fitness centre is not only well-equipped, it also offers sweeping views to enjoy while you work out. And since it is a business and leisure hotel, there are three fully-equipped meeting rooms, as well as a ballroom. In a nod to Movenpick's start as a restaurant, good food is front and centre. Besides the tranquil club lounge, accessible to suite and executive level guests as well as Accor members, there are four restaurants starting at lobby level with Amoun. Blending Omani specials and international cuisine, the focus here, like other Movenpick properties worldwide, is on locally sourced ingredients. Don't miss the traditional Umm Ali, priced at 5 Omani riyals ($13). Then there is my favourite, Butcher House, which is the hotel's take on the classic steakhouse. It offers a wide range of meat dishes paired with an equally mouthwatering drinks list. Top dishes here for me were the Butcher House Caesar Salad (9 Omani riyals), their elevated take on the popular dish, and the 1kg Tomahawk steak (49 Omani riyals) – meat so perfectly done, it melts in the mouth. Dates & Co is a dessert cafe, specialising in date-inspired pastries and other sweet creations, served alongside Movenpick Ice Cream. The Watchtower is the restaurant's bar and lounge, serving nibbles and drinks with great views of Muscat city and thumping music via the resident DJ. The venue opens to an outdoor seating area complete with a giant TV where guests can either catch the latest sporting action or catch up with friends over shisha. Movenpick Ghala Muscat's location in the heart of the city is a trump card, as many of the city's highlights are within easy access. The hotel's five-star facilities and services are comparable to any top-tier resort. However, those looking for a beach or nature-filled getaway, which Muscat also offers, will have to head somewhere else. Book yourself a little corner on the rooftop lounge, sink into one of the plush sofas and watch the world go by. Also, if you are visiting the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque or Royal Opera House Muscat, familiarise yourself with the dress codes before setting out. Movenpick Ghala Muscat is the perfect urban escape that has everything you need for a luxury stay, and goes easy on the pocket. Rates start at Dh500 for a Superior room, inclusive of breakfast and taxes. Check-in is from 2pm; check out is until noon. <i>This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in the future</i>