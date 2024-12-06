Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat boasts a rooftop infinity pool with a view. Photo: Movenpick
Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat review: Omani hospitality meets Swiss sophistication

The luxury urban escape boasts a pool, great views and easy access to the airport and city landmarks

David Tusing

December 06, 2024