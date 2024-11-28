Crowd-free Cappadocia is a place where dreams take flight

Beneath an endless blue sky, towering rock spires jut up through valleys carved into soft, flowing waves. It's this stunning natural landscape that makes Cappadocia a favourite destination for many who <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/01/01/travel-news-round-up/" target="_blank">visit Turkey</a>, whether enjoying it from above on a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2022/08/26/stunning-images-of-hot-air-balloons-in-turkeys-cappadoccia-in-pictures/" target="_blank">hot air balloon</a> ride or capturing majestic landscape photos from below, framed by rose-coloured rocks and winding canyons. Cappadocia, listed as a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/04/18/unesco-world-heritage-hotels/" target="_blank">Unesco World Heritage </a>site, is made up of villages and towns from Nevsehir, Kayseri and the Aksaray provinces, with some areas extending into Kırsehir and Nigde. It's a short one-and-a-half-hour flight from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/06/12/istanbul-incredible-mosques/" target="_blank">Istanbul</a> with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/06/04/turkish-airlines-chief-says-potential-225-jet-order-with-boeing-depends-on-engine-deal/" target="_blank">Turkish Airlines</a> to Nevsehir Kapadokya Airport, the smaller of Anatolia's two airports and one that puts me roughly 25km from the district's centre. Like the majority of tourists who have come here, hot air balloons are high on my to-do list. I set my alarm for 5.15am for an early departure to the balloon's location. My group is picked up in a van and whisked through a mountainous backdrop just as the sun begins to rise. Arriving at our destination, I find myself surrounded by balloons of all colours and sizes, some still being set up while others have begun to float gracefully up into the sky. My group of nearly 20 gets into the huge basket, splitting into four groups of six people so that our weight is evenly distributed. Our pilot pulls on a handle and releases the fire to send the balloon floating off the ground. Although I’m normally nervous when it comes to heights, I feel surprisingly relaxed. The view from above is spectacular as we ascend. Vehicles and people on the ground become smaller while the other hot air balloons around us seem to grow larger the higher we go. Although Cappadocia generally has colder temperatures at this time of year, I find the chill refreshing. There’s a slight wind blowing, but it is a nice breeze that serves to wake us up as if to ensure we take notice of our lovely surroundings. The balloon rotates as we fly meaning no matter where I stand, I have a 360-degree view of the landscape below. As the balloon drifts higher, we see Cappadocia's famous rock formations, cave dwellings and towering spires, also known as fairy chimneys, all bathed in the soft glow of the rising sun. The colour of the landscapes shifts from muted greys to warm oranges and pinks, creating a truly beautiful canvas. While hot air ballooning is undoubtedly one of the highlights of any trip to Cappadocia, there's plenty more to discover. From hiking winding trails and discovering ancient cave dwellings to horse riding and outdoor adventures on all-terrain vehicles. And at this time of year, the destination isn't thronging with tourists meaning there's scope to see and do all that you wish. Our journey takes us to Pasabag Valley next, also known as the Monks Valle, and a serene retreat where Cappadocia's famed fairy chimneys stand tall. This place is steeped in history and walking its winding paths feels like exploring a natural sculpture park. From here, we continue to Devrent Imaginary Valley, a place where centuries of erosion have shaped the rock formations into a host of whimsical shapes. With a bit of imagination, I can spot animals like camels, tigers and lions or, as I notice, the face of a cat in the opening of a nearby cave. In Nevsehir, it's time to up the ante with some adventure as we're introduced to a fleet of rugged all-terrain vehicles. After selecting a face covering designed to protect myself from the sun and the dust that will no doubt follow as I speed around the winding trails, I don a helmet and hop on my vehicle. As it is my first time on an ATV, I’m a little nervous but dutifully follow my group as we head off into the rugged terrain one by one in a line formation. It turns out, that operating the vehicle is surprisingly easy and I soon find my comfort zone. Riding through this impressive landscape is something special, whizzing over rolling valleys and under towering fairy chimneys. The sun is high in the sky, but a gentle winter breeze ensures no one overheats. Back on the bus, we head to Goreme, one of Cappadocia's central hubs, which is a tourist hotspot in high season. Off-season offers a more serene experience for travellers hoping to explore the region's rock formations and cave dwellings and take advantage of its proximity to some of the region’s most impressive natural sights, such as Love Valley and Esentepe Panoramic viewpoint. Scattered along the cliff here and standing out among the earthy tones of the rugged landscape, are a cluster of trees adorned with brightly coloured ribbons, fabric and amulets that have been tied on by visitors hoping the act will bring them good fortune. Some trees feature glass bottles filled with written wishes or messages. This practice of making wishes on the trees is thought to have originated in ancient Anatolian beliefs when the trees were seen as being associated with the spirits of nature. Nearby are some stalls where local merchants sell trinkets and fabrics to visitors. I purchase a colourful green bottle for 100 Turkish lira (Dh10) and write out my own wishes, hoping first for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/07/26/palestine-american-friendship/" target="_blank">free Palestine</a>, and secondly for all cats and dogs to have loving homes. I carefully tie it around one of the branches and close my eyes, feeling a sense of hope and connection to something much larger than myself. It Is a simple act, but it leaves a lasting impression on me, much like the magic of Cappadocia itself.