What travellers need to know about the Air India and Vistara merger, from flight codes to airfares

Indian airline Vistara operated its last flight on Monday. The flight for took off from Odisha on November 11, marking the end of Vistara's operations before it <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2022/12/05/why-air-india-and-vistara-merger-could-unsettle-smaller-indian-rivals/" target="_blank">merged with Air India</a>. The first combined Air India-Vistara international flight departed Doha bound for Mumbai on Tuesday. From Dubai airport, the first flight under<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2021/10/09/air-india-back-under-tatas-control-after-24bn-bid/" target="_blank"> the new Air India</a> merger departed DXB at 7.15pm, bound for Mumbai. Vistara was a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata. It started flying in 2015 and quickly became one of India's most popular airlines. In nine years, it acquired more than 70 aircraft and was flying to 18 international destinations. The airline merger is designed to allow Air India to operate with a broader fleet and expanded network, but what does it mean for travellers? Vistara flight codes have been transferred to Air India codes. The airline’s International Air Transport Association code is AI and Vistara-operated itineraries are now operating with the Air India flight code, plus a four-digit number starting with 2. For example, the first Air India merger flight previously operated by Vistara that left Dubai on Tuesday flew under the code AI 2202. While it’s impossible to predict what will happen to ticket prices following the merger, Vistara has typically seen higher premiums on flight prices than Air India. On Wednesday, Air India has flights from Dubai to Delhi and Mumbai advertised at starting from Dh390 one way, and to Chennai from Dh395. From Abu Dhabi, flights to Mumbai start from Dh375. Recently advertised airfares with Vistara from Mumbai to Dubai, meanwhile, started at Dh1,135. Following the merger with Vistara, Air India has rebranded its loyalty scheme to Maharaja Club. On Tuesday, the airline tweeted: "The wait is finally over! Enjoy the best of both worlds as Flying Returns and Club Vistara come together to bring you a loyalty programme like no other". With its new scheme, Air India is returning to its roots as the Maharaja – meaning emperor – was the airline’s mascot back in 1946, famous for his curled moustache and striped turban. Club Vistara members can convert their points to the new loyalty scheme on a 1:1 ratio and retaining equivalent tier status. Any Club Vistara points due to expire at the time of the merger are also being extended for a year under the Maharaja Club. Since Air India is a part of the Star Alliance Network, travellers will be able to redeem points with more than 20 other member airlines in the network, which includes Air Canada and Turkish Airlines. Following the merger, Air India now has a fleet of 208 aircraft, including its brand-new A350 that took to the skies in January this year. Vistara's entire fleet, a total of 67 wide-body jets, have also been added to the airline's books. However, travellers flying on aircraft that were formerly operated by Vistara will still see the airline's distinctive white, purple and gold livery for the time being. Over time, these aircraft will undergo a gradual rebranding and emerge sporting Air India's new livery, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/08/11/air-india-reveals-new-chakra-inspired-livery-ahead-of-receiving-first-airbus-a350/" target="_blank">first revealed in August last year</a>. It features bright red and sleek purple tones, complemented by gold highlights. The traditional Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, has been reimagined into a curved golden window frame. A jaali (net) pattern detail, inspired by the chakra from Air India's original logo, adorn the coloured ribbons. Stylish wingtips replicate the design from the tail fin on the inside, and feature a golden exterior. The airline is already retrofitting 67 aircraft – 40 wide-body Boeings and 27 narrow-body Airbus A320neos – in its fleet to offer the new Air India experience. This includes a three-cabin configuration, new seats, carpets, curtains and upholstery. Air India recently unveiled designer crew uniforms, too, featuring ombre saris and bandhgalas designed by Indian couturier <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2023/12/12/air-india-manish-malhotra-fashion/" target="_blank">Manish Malhotra. </a> The merger has been orchestrated to expand Air India’s reach and the airline now flies to more than 90 destinations around the world, with more than 5,600 weekly flights. Travellers have access to more than 800 destinations via partner airlines on the Star Alliance network. The merger is also likely to see Air India fly into new destinations, previously operated by Vistara, including Bali and Mauritius. Over the next few years, Air India is likely to emerge as a global network carrier in terms of size, scale and standards of service, according to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2022/12/05/why-air-india-and-vistara-merger-could-unsettle-smaller-indian-rivals/" target="_blank">Capa India</a>, an aviation consultancy.