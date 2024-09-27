Modern-day pilgrims are traversing ancient trails and nature treks around the world. Photo: Untamed Borders
Celebrating World Tourism Day 2024: Modern-day pilgrimages around the world

Tourists of any or no faith are being inspired by historic routes that encourage slow travel and an immersion in nature

Hayley Skirka
September 27, 2024

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

