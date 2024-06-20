Discovering Vancouver's charming appeal, from cityscapes to scenic outdoor adventures

“Did you know that the California sushi roll originates from Vancouver?”

The question catches me off guard, and based on the surprised look on my face, it’s obvious I did not. Although there has been some debate over where the popular dish originated (as California often misleadingly gets the credit), Vancouverites proudly claim it as their own.

It is believed that a sushi chef named Hidekazu Tojo emigrated from Osaka to Vancouver in the 1970s and introduced the dish, originally calling it Tojo-maki, as Canadians at the time were not used to traditional sushi. The introduction added to the city’s already renowned reputation for its fresh seafood, thanks to its prime location on the Pacific coast.

After a five-hour flight from Toronto to Vancouver with Air Canada, my first stop is lunch at Minami in the trendy district of Yaletown. Known for its old warehouse buildings that are home to some of Vancouver's top restaurants, Minami serves contemporary Japanese fare, from sashimi and sushi platters to bento bowls and nigiri. And although it does not have California rolls, it is known for its innovative Aburi or flame-seared cuisine, another sign of the city's diverse culinary offerings.

Vancouver, the largest city in British Columbia, takes pride in its multicultural society, catering to its diverse population while also proudly paying tribute to its indigenous roots. Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and coastal mountains, the city offers a vibrant scene where towering skyscrapers and historic architecture mix with impressive waterfront views and plenty of green spaces.

One of the city’s most famous is Stanley Park, Vancouver’s first and one of the largest urban parks in Canada. Originally home to indigenous tribes, it dates back to 1888 and spans 405 hectares, making it slightly bigger than New York City’s Central Park. Located on the traditional territory of the Coast Salish First Nations, including the Musqueam, Tsleil-Waututh and Squamish, the park honours its proud history, with second and third-generation trees standing tall among colourful totem poles representing indigenous nations.

I head out on the park's popular Talking Trees tour which is about 90 minutes long and is led by Seraphine Lewis, an indigenous tour guide who is half-Squamish and half-Haida. She is incredibly knowledgeable about our surroundings, discussing how to identify various trees as well as sharing tips on which plants can be used for things such as food, medicine or shelter. Lewis also stresses the importance of caring for our habitat. “Our land is the first teacher, our animals are our first teachers,” she reminds us.

The Capilano Suspension Bridge is not for the faint of heart. Getty Images

A 10-minute drive away is the Capilano Suspension Bridge, an attraction that blends adventure with stunning scenery. Stretching 140 metres across the Capilano river, the bridge hangs 70 metres above and is safely suspended by thick steel cables. However, my walk across the wobbly bridge is still slow and cautious and I'm amazed when I reach the other side given my personal apprehension when it comes to heights.

But the view is worth it. As I reach the middle, the sun sneakily peaks through the dark green old-growth Douglas firs with the rushing river below. For those seeking more of an adrenalin rush, there is also the Cliffwalk experience, which has even narrower walkways and stairs for visitors to descend the granite cliff. There are even sections that include open grated walkways to see the canyon below.

Another stunning viewpoint comes from the mountains that make up the city’s backdrop. Grouse Mountain, only 15 minutes from downtown, is an alpine playground for skiers and snowboarders. But there is so much more to do as there are activities throughout the year, including guided eco-walks, biking and hiking trails, as well as a zip line course and even a lumberjack show.

The skyride takes about eight minutes as it ascends 1,250 metres, with impressive scenic views, especially on a clear day. While most of the people in the gondola lift had their skis or snowboards with them, I simply went up to explore what the mountain had to offer. And although it wasn’t a particularly cold day, it was refreshing being around crisp snow, a much-welcome change from the sunny days of the UAE.

Grouse Mountain is a dream for skiers or snowboarders but also has other activities on offer. Getty Images

Beyond nature and its surroundings, Vancouver's Granville Island Market is another must-visit stop. It's a bustling hub that is popular with tourists and residents alike and is a treasure trove of sights, smells and tastes. The market has a vibrant mix of food, drink and boutique shops that make it an ideal place for finding unique gifts and souvenirs. There’s also plenty of outdoor spaces to eat or simply people-watch when the weather agrees.

A Vancouver Foodie Tour is also highly recommended. Lasting about two hours, it caters to gastronomes but is also a fun way for any visitors to get to know the stories behind some of the culinary shops inside the market. Stops include A Bread Affair, the first artisan and organic bread shop in Vancouver; Granville Island Tea Company, owned by a husband and wife, where there are more than 200 teas to choose from; and Lee’s Donuts, a brand that’s been around since 1979 and was featured on Netflix's Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner with chef David Chang.

It would be easy to spend an entire day wandering about Granville Island Market. In addition to being a haven for food lovers, the area is bustling with activity thanks to live music, street performers and friendly vendors. There's lots of shopping to be done, with a variety of stores that sell items such as jewellery and locally made clothing to books and children’s toys.

Robson Street is a popular 2.5km-stretch that includes several shopping and dining outlets. Getty Images

Serious shoppers can also head to the popular Robson Street, a 2.5-km stretch in the heart of downtown, filled with shops and restaurants. There’s everything from luxury brands to fashion chains and boutiques to independent and family-run shops, and the central location puts it in good company with other attractions, including Stanley Park and the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Vancouver’s charm lies in its diverse offerings that cater to everyone, for those seeking adrenalin-pumping adventures or a more tranquil venture. With Air Canada now offering direct flights to the city from Dubai, a visit is well worth it for a journey filled with natural beauty, vibrant shopping districts and a plethora of year-round activities.