Travel Unpacked: David Hasselhoff returns to lifeguard duty in Dubai and other news

A 1990s actor is staking a claim to the role that made him a global star. David Hasselhoff is to lead Aquaventure World's latest campaign. Starring as a lifeguard, the former Baywatch lead will appear in a number of promotions throughout the summer to promote the water park at Atlantis, The Palm.

Meanwhile, a number of new flight routes have been launched, including direct flights between Dar es Salaam and Dubai as well as Riyadh and Hong Kong.

Here's a round-up of recent travel and tourism news – in case you missed it.

Meet Aquaventure World's latest celebrity lifeguard

Beloved around the world for his role as lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in 1990s TV show Baywatch, American actor David Hasselhoff is diving back into the water as part of Aquaventure World's latest campaign.

The water attraction at Atlantis The Palm spans 22.5 hectares, has three themed towers set on 1km of beachfront and more than 105 attractions and experiences for visitors to enjoy. In 2022, it set a Guinness World Record for the most water slides in a water park, with 50.

Hasselhoff will appear in a number of campaigns in the coming months. He will be seen marshalling some of Aquaventure’s most famous rides, caught in the canteen queue or dry cleaners – and running some relatively unorthodox lifeguard drills along Atlantis beach.

“As we've grown and evolved over the years, we knew it was time to shake things up with an epic campaign that screams fun,” said Karim Bidri, the marketing director at Atlantis The Palm. “We wanted this campaign to transcend generations, so we upped the nostalgia by bringing in The Hoff himself. Because, let's face it, who doesn't love a 1990s icon?”

Catch a wildlife exhibition at DXB

Dubai Airports is exhibiting works of renowned wildlife photographer Chris Fallows to highlight the urgent need for conservation. Photo: Dubai Airports

Travellers passing through Dubai International or DXB can catch an exhibition featuring the works of world-renowned wildlife photographer and conservationist Chris Fallows. Held in collaboration with Four Seasons Ramesh Gallery and Kashaf Global, it is intended to highlight the urgent need for efforts to protect our planet’s endangered species.

Situated in the passageway between Concourses B and C, the exhibition is split into two segments – The 11th Hour and Moments in Time. The 11th Hour captures the beauty and fragility of endangered species, featuring shots such as the flight of great white sharks and Africa's last tusker elephants. Meanwhile, Moments in Time is a showcase for the planet’s biodiversity through memorable moments in Fallows' career.

“If a picture is worth a thousand words, I hope the narrative conveyed through these photographs speaks volumes as to the magnificence of the iconic species we share our planet with,” Fallows said. “It has been my honour to spend a life in their company, and my duty to share this visual journey of creating awareness and inspiring hope through the art of photography.”

Dubai Airports is a signatory of the Buckingham Palace Declaration for conservation and a member of the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce, said Paul Griffiths, the chief executive of Dubai Airports.

“We're dedicated to supporting global efforts to combat illegal wildlife trade and ensure a safer future for Earth’s wildlife and biodiversity,” he added. “This stunning exhibition reaffirms Dubai Airports' commitment to conservation and sustainability.”

Emirates to serve special treats for Eid Al Adha

Emirates is partnering with homegrown business Home Bakery to serve sweet treats on board during Eid Al Adha. Photo: Emirates

Until Wednesday, travellers on select Emirates flights will receive an Eid Al Adha sweet treat, made by home-grown business Home Bakery. From pistachio and coffee cakes to chewy melt cookies, the treats will be served in a bespoke Emirates Eid gift box.

Founded by Emirati entrepreneur Hind Al Mulla, Home Bakery has established a reputation for its dessert and cake recipes. Meals during this period will also have Eid flavours.

Cathay Pacific to operate Hong Kong-Riyadh flights

Cathay Pacific will operate direct flights between Hong Kong and Riyadh from October. Photo: Cathay Pacific

Hong Kong's flag carrier Cathay Pacific has announced that it will start direct flights to Riyadh three time a week on October 28. Operating on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, flight CX647 will depart Hong Kong at 3.05pm local time with the return flight, CX648, departing the Saudi capital at 10.15pm local time.

Cathay Pacific will use its Airbus A350-900 aircraft on the route, which will feature business, premium economy and economy cabins.

Ronald Lam, chief executive of Cathay Group, said: “This new service will offer more travel options and greater convenience for our customers travelling to and from Saudi Arabia, as well as promote opportunities for business, trade and tourism.”

Air Tanzania launches inaugural flight to the UAE

Four weekly flights will now connect Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's largest city, and Dubai via Air Tanzania. Flight TC404 will take off every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from Dar es Salaam at 8pm local time.

Meanwhile, Flight TC405 will depart every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from Dubai International Airport's Terminal 1 at 4am local time.

The route will be served by Air Tanzania's Boeing 737 Max fleet, with fares starting at $399.