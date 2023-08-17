Sheikh Mohammed in Scotland: Fishing, boating and seal-spotting on Highland holiday

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has been enjoying some time exploring the Scottish Highlands.

In a post shared on Instagram by Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Head of Protocol for the UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister, the Dubai ruler was pictured exploring Scotland's Inner Hebrides.

In the images, Sheikh Mohammed can be seen taking a stroll through the Highlands accompanied by several of his entourage.

Sailing on inky dark waters, the Dubai Royal was dressed aptly for the occasion in black jogging bottoms, a hat and a sand-coloured Harrington style jacket. The boat appears to have been chartered from the Isle of Skye, the largest island in the Inner Hebrides archipelago that's famous for its rugged landscapes, picturesque fishing villages and medieval castles.

On the excursion, the group are seen catching fish and enjoying picturesque views of the open water. The boat also sails very close to a small islet where they capture footage of a seal lounging on the rocks beside a seagull.

Another section of the Instagram reel shows the travellers back on dry land, wandering through the Scottish countryside, using binoculars to take in the view and even enjoying a spot of football.

In one of the images, Sheikh Mohammed sports a brown kandura under his jacket as he stands in front of a loch, with the Scottish sunshine making an appearance overhead.

Sheikh Mohammed has long had a penchant for Scotland and owns a Highland estate near Skye. The 30-bedroom Inverinate estate overlooks the north shore of Loch Duich.

The images of his Highland trip were released a few days after the Dubai ruler was spotted out and about in London with several other UAE figures.

In the UK capital, Sheikh Mohammed dined with his brother, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid and took in some of the city's sights, including walking in Hyde Park and shopping at Harrods.