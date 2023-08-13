Summer daycation deals in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah

With summer temperatures still upon us, one of the best ways to beat the heat this month is to be poolside.

And plenty of hotels across the emirates are encouraging visitors to do exactly that, with a host of daycation deals available in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah throughout August.

From a day spent luxuriating in a cabana at the world's highest outdoor infinity pool to an all-inclusive family escape in Abu Dhabi, here’s a selection of some of the best daycation deals available this summer.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi

Spend a day at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi where there are water slides, lazy rivers and untouched shorelines. Photo: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

For a very UAE experience, why not while away a summer's day lounging poolside at a palace? Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental has two sprawling swimming pools, one on the east and one on the west side of the hotel. Each comes with plenty of sun loungers, Jacuzzi jets and poolside bar service. The lazy river is a good way to unwind – hop on a ring and let the current spin you around the pool, passing under waterfalls and jets. For children, there are two water slides and the AquaFun Park, an inflatable obstacle course in the Arabian Gulf just beyond the hotel's stunning private beach.

Dh300 per adult, Dh100 per child aged four to 12; mandarinoriental.com

Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Ras Al Khaimah

Rixos Bab Al Bahr in Ras Al Khaimah has a 'Daycation Playcation' deal running this summer. Photo: Rixos Bab Al Bahr

Make a day of it at Rixos Bab Al Bahr with the hotel’s "Daycation Playcation" package.

Nestled on Ras Al Khaimah’s Marjan Island, this all-inclusive resort has a private beach, four outdoor swimming pools, a dedicated children’s pool and an aqua park, meaning there’s something for the whole family to enjoy.

Visitors also get access to the Rixy Kids' Club and Teens' Club, and the deal includes lunch and free-flowing drinks at Seven Heights restaurant. Those who want to make a night of it can extend their stay until 11pm and enjoy a buffet dinner, evening entertainment and unlimited drinks.

Dh500 per couple, Dh125 per child. Extension passes from Dh400 per couple; rixos.com

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai

Enjoy a spa treatment then unwind by the pool at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai. Photo: Nikki Beach Resort & Spa

Enjoy a summer "spa-cation" at ultra-luxury Nikki Beach Resort & Spa in Dubai. The stylish beach club is inviting visitors to pamper themselves with a 60-minute body massage at Nikki Spa. Dedicated therapists will use Clarins oils to complete the treatment and visitors can also use the ice fountain, vitality pool and relaxation lounges. Afterwards, there’s a healthy two-course lunch at Cafe Nikki to enjoy, plus pool and beach access at the resort.

Dh650 per person; dubai.nikkibeach.com

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Fun in the sun awaits at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island. Photo: Rixos

Enjoy an all-inclusive daycation on one of Abu Dhabi’s most picturesque shorelines. Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island has a summer offer that includes access to the resort’s private beach and temperature-controlled swimming pools, including a thrilling wave pool. Start with breakfast at Turquoise, then enjoy some sunshine before heading to People’s Restaurant for lunch accompanied by sea views. Fitness fans can make use of the state-of-the-art gym and children can head to the Rixy Kids' Club for supervised play. All-inclusive drinks are also part of the deal.

From Dh695 for adults (weekdays), Dh895 (weekends), half price for children, free for children under three; rixos.com

Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Enjoy a day by the pool at Crowne Plaza Yas Island. Photo: Crowne Plaza

A budget pick that's great for families, Crowne Plaza Yas Island's Pool & Beach Day passes come with access to the hotel's 25-metre, temperature-controlled swimming pool, perfect for getting some laps in or simply lounging poolside. Guests can also visit Cyan Beach, the island's newest shoreline. Passes include Dh200 credit to spend on food and drinks at the hotel's Sundowner Pool Bar and even better, children under five can visit for free.

Dh200 for adults and Dh100 for children (weekdays), Dh275 for adults and Dh140 for children (weekends); ihg.com

Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island

The children's pool at Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island. Photo: Radisson Hotels

For a change of scenery, head to Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah where the UAE's first Radisson Resort is offering summertime day passes that include cashback to spend on food and drinks. Guests will also have access to the coastal resort's three swimming pools and parasol-lined beach. There's Dh50 credit for adults to spend on drinks or meals and Dh25 for children aged six to 11. Children under six eat and drink free of charge.

Dh150 for adults (including Dh50 in credit), Dh75 for children aged six to 11 (inclusive of Dh25 credit); radissonhotels.com

Address Beach Resort Dubai

tr24 Nov Dubai Address Beach Resort

For a day of indulgence, head to Address Beach Resort's infinity pool – the world's highest outdoor infinity pool at 294 metres up, on the 77th floor. Settle down on a private cabana with views of the glistening pool and the city skyline beyond. Complete with air-conditioning, the cabanas are the ideal place to unwind poolside, even at the height of summer. Each accommodates up to four adults and packages include a private bathroom, television, Bluetooth speakers and a comfy seating area.

Dh2,777 per cabana; email; DineAtBeachResort@addresshotels.com

Anantara Downtown Dubai

Who says you need to be by the coast to enjoy a pool day? At Anantara Downtown Dubai, visitors can spend the day lounging by the water at the hotel's temperature-controlled swimming pool, which comes with epic views of the city's skyscrapers. Passes also come with credit for food and drinks at Nine7One restaurant or spa credit. There's also 15 per cent off all spa treatments for day pass visitors.

Dh150 for adults, Dh75 for children (weekdays); Dh200 for adults, Dh100 for children (weekends). Offer includes Dh100 credit per adult (weekdays), and Dh150 credit per adult (weekends); anantara.com

Fairmont The Palm, Dubai

Fairmont The Palm Dubai is offering guests the cost of their pool pass back to spend on food and drinks. Photo: Fairmont

On popular West Palm Beach, Fairmont The Palm Dubai is open to guests who want to make the most of the resort's palm-surrounded swimming pools for the day. It has an adults-only pool and dedicated family pools, plus the hotel gives visitors access to a private 800-metre white sandy beach with views of the Arabian Gulf. Even better, guests will get the entire cost of their pool pass back to spend on food and drinks at the resort's pool and beach outlets.

Dh200 per adult (weekdays), Dh250 per adult (weekends); fairmont.com

Erth Abu Dhabi

Al Waryah Pool and Beach at Erth Abu Dhabi. Photo: Erth Abu Dhabi

The futuristic-looking Erth Abu Dhabi is a great place to go this summer to cool down. Head to the recently opened Al Waryah Pool and Beach where there are two oasis-shaped swimming pools, both temperature-controlled, as well as a 350m private beach with beautiful ocean views. Day passes are available until August 27 and include cash back to spend on food and drinks. If you think you'll be visiting more often, the summer membership is only Dh399 per month and comes with unlimited access.

Dh199 per person, including Dh100 credit to spend at Asrah restaurant, Dh99 for children aged three to 12, with Dh50 in credit; erth.ae