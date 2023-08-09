Maldives-style Anantara Mina Al Arab to open in Ras Al Khaimah later this year

After several delays, Anantara’s newest resort in Ras Al Khaimah will open later this year.

Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort is surrounded by 1.5km of mangrove lagoons with a Hajar mountain backdrop.

A 45-minute drive from Dubai, the Maldivian-style resort will be home to the emirate's first overwater villas – each of which comes with a plunge pool and access to a private beach cabana.

The five-star resort, nestled on Mina Al Arab Island, will also have a sprawling outdoor pool just steps from the beach with a sunken bar that will be ideal for swim-up refreshments.

Anantara Mina Al Arab has no yet announced an official opening date. Photo: Anantara Hotels & Resorts

Home to turtles, dolphins, flamingos, ibis and even the occasional dugong, the resort’s location is one of its crowning features, and guests will be able to find out more about the natural surrounds at the hotel's on-site discovery and eco-learning centre.

Anantara also has plans in place to protect the local environment via several sustainability initiatives, though details on what these are have not yet been released.

“We look forward to welcoming guests into sustainable luxury at the upcoming Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort. The stunning natural setting amid the mangroves, combined with the heartfelt service Anantara is known for, will provide guests with an unforgettable escape in this magnificent emirate,” said Amir Golbarg, senior vice president at Minor Hotels Middle East and Africa.

Surrounded by a natural mangrove lagoon, the tropical resort is just 45 minutes from Dubai. Photo: Anantara Hotels & Resorts

The exact date that the resort will open has yet to be announced, as have starting rates for rooms at the hotel.

Ideal for families, the luxury resort also has a kids club, two-bedroom villas, interconnecting rooms and capacity for extra beds.

Dining options will include overwater Thai restaurant Mekong and seafood shoreline grill Beach House, as well as a welcoming lobby lounge.

The hotel will have the emirate's first overwater villas. Photo: Anantara Hotels & Resorts

Travellers checking in will be able to unwind at the Anantara Spa, which will have seven treatment rooms and offer therapies inspired by Arabian and Turkish culture. And for those that want to stay fit during their trip, a fully-equipped fitness centre comes with lagoon views – the perfect inspiration for a work out.

The Minor Hotel is part of the new Mina Al Arab luxury development in Ras Al Khaimah. This beachfront playground will have a marina, hotels, waterfront cafes and boutiques.