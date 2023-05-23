$400m Middle Eastern-inspired private jet has luxury majlis and VVIP section

Lufthansa Technik, a specialist in private jet designs, has unveiled a new Middle Eastern-inspired luxury private business aircraft.

The Boeing B777X business jet is the world's longest range private jet. Costing upwards of $400 million, the wide-body aircraft is the first in the world capable of connecting any two global cities non-stop.

And now, the jet has a brand new look after cabin designs were revealed on Monday during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Geneva.

Lufthansa Technik said the design has been conceived to meet “the unique needs of our VIP clients in the Middle East.”

Inside the luxury jet, there is a large majlis, complete with a crescent-shaped sofa and a contemporary palette of white, grey, bronze and brushed gold.

Cabin details feature sleek lines and geometric designs reminiscent of Islamic art, which flow throughout the jet's interior.

At the front of this $400 million, twin-engined aircraft is a VVIP section that comes with an expandable private bedroom. This exclusive section will also house a spacious office and a reception area, where clients can conduct meetings and receive guests.

At the rear of the 342-square-metre cabin, there are comfortable lodgings for accompanying entourage – with six first-class style suites, 32 lie-flat business seats, plus additional seating and bathrooms.

A special light and window shade concept helps passengers feel as if they are still on the ground, rather than flying at 30,000 feet. This will reduce jet lag symptoms on the ultra-long range aircraft, which can operate non-stop for up to 20,418km.

A crescent shaped sofa makes up the heart of the $400 million jet's majlis. Photo: Lufthansa Technik

“We are thrilled to unveil first insights into this new VIP cabin design for the BBJ 777-9,” said Jan Grube, sales director in VIP & Special Mission Aircraft Services at Lufthansa Technik.

“Our team’s mission was to create a cabin that is both functional and beautiful, while also meeting the unique needs of our VIP clients in the Middle East. We are confident that this cabin design will set a new standard for VIP aviation, and we look forward to bringing it to market.”

Read more Dubai's Five Hotels launches private party jet

The new designs are also the first to be developed using native aircraft data provided by Boeing to ensure the viability of the design, as dimensions and space shown are 100 per cent accurate.

More details on the project will be revealed later in the year, said Lufthansa Technik.

Boeing's BBJ 777-9 is one of the aircraft manufacturers' latest designs. The company's business jets include a new carbon-fibre composite wing, and new engines to improve environmental performance.

On Monday, Boeing revealed that it had secured orders for up to four premium, ultra-long-range Boeing business jets.