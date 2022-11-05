Inside Royal Jet's new premium Boeing Business Jet

Abu Dhabi's premium private jet operator Royal Jet has added another Boeing Business Jet to its fleet, taking its total to 13.

The jet, which was on show at the Abu Dhabi Air Expo, can carry 19 passengers and has a forward crew rest area, a master bedroom with a private lavatory and shower, and a first-class lounge.

The first-class lounge area is equipped with a custom liner system, CMS-controlled electric window shades, VIP-style custom carpet, LED reading table lights and lighting with customised mood presets.

It also has a 32-inch monitor, cabinets with two pullout tables on each side, hanging storage and active emergency exits on both sides, Royal Jet said.

The master bedroom has electric window shades, a 42-inch monitor under-bed storage, a bedside table with storage and a full-height wardrobe with storage, among others.

In the rear of the plane is the master lavatory complete with a rectangular shower.

The addition to Royal Jet's fleet comes amid strong demand in the private jet sector, according to chief executive Mohammed Ahmed.

“Over all of last year, demand exceeded supply in the premium aviation industry across the region,” he said.

Royal Jet's 13th Boeing Business Jet. Photo: Royal Jet

“The overall health of the global private jet market has been going strong, and this growth is expected to reach greater heights as we move into a very busy period packed with events and conferences.”

He said the Qatar World Cup had resulted in a surge in demand to fly across the GCC.

From across the Middle East, reservations for confirmed flights are up 6,000 per cent compared to pre-coronavirus levels, and the UAE leads the way as the top source market for travellers.

About 1.5 million fans, a little more than half the population of Qatar, are expected to descend upon the country and travellers from the Middle East look set to dominate the Doha stands.

According to the latest data from digital travel marketing company Sojern, flight tickets issued in the region are up 5,772 per cent for travel to Qatar during the tournament, compared to bookings in January this year.

