April Fool's: Emirates launches cruise liner sailing from Dubai to Karachi

Emirates, one of the world's top airlines, will now be sailing across the seven seas with the launch of Emirates Sealine. Launched on April Fool's Day, the first cruise is set to flag off from Dubai Harbour heading to Karachi, Pakistan.

It's scheduled to launch on April 1, 2024.

On Friday, the airline released a video of the cruise liner on its trial run as it sailed around Dubai's Palm Jumeirah.

"We’ve conquered the skies, and now, we’re charting course to take over the seas. Introducing Emirates Sealine — our ultra-luxurious cruise liner," Emirates posted on social media.

To ensure cruise fans receive "top-tier and never-before-imagined experiences", the airline said it has placed "a titanic, multi-billion-dollar order for an initial 10 cruise ships which are currently being fitted with the latest and the best".

Emirates Sealine’s ships will dock at major cruise ports, from the US to New Zealand, supported by the airline’s colossal network, it said. Passengers arriving from across the airline’s global network to Dubai, will be whisked off in custom-built electric chauffeur-driven cars from Dubai International Airport to Dubai Harbour and escorted to their luxury cabins onboard, in a seamless air-land-sea journey.

The airline also appointed a new Chief Maritime Officer, Captain Jack Shallow, to head Emirates Sealine.

“Emirates is no stranger to the seas, having been associated with powerboat racing in Dubai to Emirates Team New Zealand and more recently, the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team. While cities worldwide remain moored to challenges, Dubai is sailing smoothly at unimaginable knots and has outstanding cruise and other multi-modal transport infrastructure," Shallow said.

Using the latest technology and AI, Emirates Sealine will mirror Dubai's pace and sail at more than 50 knots per hour, nearly double the speed of the fastest ones today, Captain Shallow added.

Itineraries and bookings for Emirates Sealine will open on June 31.