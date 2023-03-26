Etihad Airways launches early summer flash sale, with return flights starting at Dh995

Etihad Airways is launching a flash sale, with savings on air fares for early summer trips.

Until March 31, guests can book special-price fares for travel between May 1 and June 15, to a number of destinations including London, Paris and Cairo.

With fares starting at Dh995 return, here are some of the destinations included in the offer.

Cairo

Explore the famous Pyramids of Giza on a trip to Cairo. Photo: Unsplash

Explore the Great Pyramids of Giza or take a cruise on the Nile, the world’s longest river, in Egypt’s history-packed capital, with return flights from Dh1,195.

Paris

Enjoy the start of summer in Paris and see some of it's top attractions, including the Eiffel Tower. Photo: Fabien Maurin

Visit the French capital during one of the best seasons for it, perfect for taking in the city by foot to see its endless attractions, from the Eiffel Tower to the Louvre, or indulge in the city’s thriving cafe culture. Return fares from Dh2,595.

London

Return flights to the UK capital start at Dh2,795. Photo: Fred Moon / Unsplash

Visit the UK’s bustling capital as it prepares for the coronation of its new monarch, King Charles III. Take in the city’s parks and museums, or catch a show on the West End, with flights from Dh2,795.

Manila

Explore Manila, the city known as the Pearl of the Orient. Photo: Unsplash

Take in the culture and stop off at the world’s oldest Chinatown in the city known as the Pearl of the Orient, with return fares to Manila starting at Dh2,395. And for those looking for a tropical getaway, Manila offers easy access to the Philippines' hundreds of islands, for scuba diving and island-hopping adventures.

Singapore

Take in Singapore's culture and architecture. Photo: Swapnil Bapat / Unsplash

From food to architecture to tropical botanical gardens, bustling Singapore is a mix of city and beaches rolled into one. Visit the famous Raffles Hotel or enjoy dinner on top of Marina Bay Sands hotel. Return flights from Dh2,495.

Kolkata

Etihad has announced it will resume its daily flights to Kolkata. Unsplash

Etihad has also just relaunched daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Kolkata, providing a total of seven non-stop services per week to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. To celebrate the relaunch, sale fares start at Dh995 return.