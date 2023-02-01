Three new luxury hotels opening in Europe, from Mallorca to Berlin

A city hotel in the centre of Berlin, a luxury resort in the Balearics and a heritage property on Nice's waterfront are among the luxury hotels opening in Europe, as international brands continue to expand their portfolios in attractive destinations.

Here are three hotels that have been renovated and rebranded, with the aim of offering top-class amenities in memorable locales.

Anantara takes over a Nice landmark

Launched in 1848, Nice’s first luxury hotel is being rebranded as an Anantara. Photo: Daniela Cesarei Photography

Launched in 1848, Nice’s first luxury hotel has been given a new lease of life following a two-year renovation.

Rebranded as the Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel, the 19th-century Belle Epoque building now offers 151 rooms, including 38 suites, many with sea-facing terraces and balconies. The 54-square-metre Baie des Anges Signature Suite comes with a spacious living area, a kitchenette and a panoramic terrace, while the Presidential Suite on the fifth floor covers 75 square metres.

Located at the entrance to Nice's Golden Square, overlooking Albert 1er gardens and the famed Promenade des Anglais, the property also features a new Anantara Spa, six meeting rooms, a ballroom and a rooftop restaurant and bar offering panoramic views of the Baie des Anges and Old Nice.

A consortium of firms, including David Collins Studio, TBC Studio and local architect Jean-Paul Gomis, were tasked with revamping the historic hotel. Their design pays tribute to the neo-classical style of the original, while introducing modern-day luxuries. Marble-clad interiors are complemented by pastel tones, with wood and gold accents.

In addition to Seen by Olivier, the hotel’s rooftop restaurant, which offers Mediterranean cuisine by Portuguese chef Olivier da Costa, there is Les Colonnades, a caviar and champagne lounge.

From the hotel, guests can explore hilltop villages, learn about the art of glass blowing and visit local farmer’s markets, museums and vineyards dating back to Roman times. They can also take part in a full-day tour dubbed In the Footsteps of Coco Chanel, where they will receive insights into the life of the French designer and visit her official residence in Nice.

Marriott in Berlin

Formerly Hotel Berlin Central District, the new JW Marriott Hotel Berlin sits adjacent to Tiergarten. Photo: Marriott

JW Marriott has opened its second property in Germany.

Formerly Hotel Berlin Central District, the new JW Marriott Hotel Berlin sits adjacent to Tiergarten, one of the largest urban gardens in Germany, with almost 210 hectares of forested ground, tree-lined paths and lakes.

References to this nearby attraction are found throughout the hotel, which has been partially redesigned in a palette of dark greens and warm browns. In restaurants, public areas and rooms, artworks celebrate the beauty of nature.

“The debut of JW Marriott Hotel Berlin is an exciting moment for the city, defined by our harmonious approach to nature,” says Aramis Gianella-Borradori, general manager, JW Marriott Hotel Berlin. “We look forward to welcoming everyone — from families to business travellers, solo travellers to group trips — to this haven in the heart of the city.”

The 505-room property on Stauffenbergstrasse has eight restaurants, each focused on high-quality produce, fresh local sourcing and sustainability. At Market Restaurant, guests can pluck herbs for breakfast from the JW Garden or take away seeds to continue growing produce at home. The hotel will be home to Germany’s first JW Steakhouse, as well as Berlin Baking Company, an all-day cafe. A 347-square-metre spa offers a swimming pool, sauna, steam bath and two treatment rooms.

An ongoing upgrade of the property will result in a renovation of all guest rooms by 2025.

Mandarin Oriental eyes Mallorca

Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra will sit in the south-west of the island, on the Costa d’en Blanes. Photo: Mandarin Oriental

Mandarin Oriental has announced plans to open a beach resort on the Spanish island of Mallorca in the second half of next year.

Formerly the H10 Hotel, it will be completely renovated before relaunching as Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Mallorca. The luxury resort will sit in the south-west of the island, on the Costa d’en Blanes, and will extend over three hectares of landscaped cliff tops and gardens that lead down to two private coves. Located in Calvia, one of the island’s most exclusive municipalities, it will be close to attractions such as Puerto Portals, the landmarks of the capital Palma de Mallorca and the island’s international airport.

The hotel will have 131 rooms, including 44 suites and nine waterfront bungalows. The Spa at Mandarin Oriental will offer nature-inspired wellness therapies and beauty treatments, along with an indoor swimming pool. There will be three outdoor pools spread across the resort, as well as an expansive children's club.

“We are delighted at this opportunity to bring Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service to this extraordinary beachfront resort in the Balearics,” says James Riley, group chief executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group says. “Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Mallorca will be a welcome complement to our hotels in Barcelona and Madrid, and we are extremely pleased to be expanding Mandarin Oriental’s presence into another important leisure destination in Europe.”