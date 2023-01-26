The Peninsula Hotels to open London and Istanbul properties in 2023

The Peninsula Hotels group will add two new properties to its collection this year.

Asia's oldest hotel group is gearing up for the launch of The Peninsula Istanbul, which will welcome guests on February 14.

It will be followed by the launch of The Peninsula London, one of the UK's most-anticipated properties in the Belgravia neighbourhood.

The Peninsula London will open in the heart of Belgravia in "early 2023". Photo: The Peninsula Hotels

The Peninsula Istanbul is opening on the Bosphorus Waterfront in Galataport, a new project featuring museums, galleries, restaurants, and boutiques in the harbour district of Karakoy.

Encompassing four buildings, three of which are protected landmarks dating back to the early 1900s, the hotel is within walking distance of several of the city's best-known landmarks including the Hagia Sophia, The Blue Mosque, and Topkapi Palace.

Boasting 177 rooms and suites, the hotel's Peninsula Suite will be one of Istanbul's largest at 510 square metres with its own hammam, gym and rooftop swimming pool.

Guests checking in will be able to enjoy the hotel's private gardens, marina, spa and indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

On the Bosphorous waterfront, The Peninsula Istanbul is within easy walking distance of the city's main attractions. Photo: The Peninsula Hotels

Dining options will include a rooftop restaurant and bar serving Turko-Asian cuisine, and afternoon tea in the 20th-century inspired The Lobby restaurant — something of a tradition at the 95-year-old hotel group's properties.

The London Peninsula collaborates with British artisans

The Peninsula London is gearing up to welcome guests early this year, although no official opening date has yet been announced.

Overlooking Hyde Park Corner and the Wellington Arch in Belgravia, the hotel has tied up with several British artisans to bring something special to the capital.

British designer Jenny Packham has created bespoke uniforms for staff at The Peninsula London. Photo: The Peninsula Hotels

Designer Jenny Packham has created a bespoke '60s-era inspired wardrobe for hotel staff, while Michelin-starred chef Claude Bosi, one of Britain’s leading culinary figures, will head up operations at the new rooftop restaurant, Brooklands.

As well as the gastronomy, the sleek venue offers panoramic London skyline views, and interiors inspired by the group's long affiliation with aviation and motorsports, including a replica scale model of the supersonic airliner Concorde.

Original artwork in the hotel guestrooms have been created by more than 40 artists from the Royal Drawing School, founded by King Charles III, and British perfumer Timothy Han has created a unique fragrance for the hotel's in-room bath products.

In a bid to grow more using less space, The Peninsula London will cultivate its own salad greens and herbs for the hotel restaurants inside a dedicated plot at a disused underground air raid shelter.

With an impressive triple-height lobby, the hotel boasts a 25-metre indoor swimming pool, 190 guest rooms designed by architect Peter Marino and what will be one of London's largest suites.

The Peninsula Suite includes a private screening room and fitness centre, as well as access to an exclusive VIP drop-off and pickup service at the underground car park for optimal privacy.

More than 40 artists from the Royal Drawing School were commissioned to create bespoke art for The Peninsula London. Photo: The Peninsula Hotels

An off-street courtyard landscaped in the style of a classic English garden offers serenity in the heart of the UK's capital and guests can stroll in the shadow of two 120-year-old Japanese maple trees, the oldest of their kind in Europe.

There's also a luxury fleet of cars at guests' disposal, including four bespoke hybrid Bentley Bentaygas, an electric 1960 vintage Austin taxi, and a restored 1935 Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Many of London’s most popular attractions, including Buckingham Palace, The Royal Parks and Harrods are within a 15-minute walk.